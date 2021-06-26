Italy vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

UEFA EURO 2020, Italy vs Austria Live Streaming: Italy will look to continue their impressive form when they meet Austria in the second Round of 16 match of the Euro Cup. Italy won all their matches in the group stage and looked like side to beat as they blew away the opposition. Roberto Mancini has transformed the Azzurri's and will look to easily dispatch Austria, who did not look at their best in their earlier matches.

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Austria UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria begins at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (June 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs Austria match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020