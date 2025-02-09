Itoje glad as England answer Borthwick call for 'bravery' against France

England captain Maro Itoje was proud his side delivered on head coach Steve Borthwick's call for "bravery" following a dramatic 26-25 win over France in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday. HT Image

Victory ended England's run of seven straight defeats by leading rugby union nations, including last week's tournament-opening 27-22 loss away to Six Nations champions Ireland.

England's sequence of reverses had been characterised by a lack of composure in the closing stages, all adding to the pressure on beleaguered boss Borthwick. More disappointment beckoned when France led 25-19 late on, after wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored his second try of the game.

But in a match where the lead changed hands three times in a thrilling last 10 minutes, replacement Elliot Daly's try with a minute left drew England level.

Fin Smith then crowned an admirably assured first Test start at fly-half by landing the clinching conversion after first-choice goalkicker Marcus Smith had missed three chances with the boot.

England scored four tries in total against a France side who thrashed Wales 43-0 last week, with Itoje tasting victory in just his second Test as captain after leading the team against Ireland. - 'So much in us' -

"We were told by Steve Borthwick to be ambitious, to be brave, to go out and score tries," said Itoje.

"Our backs were incredibly brave, incredibly ambitious, and they took the opportunities when on other days we might have tucked the ball and taken the conservative option."

The Saracens lock added: "It wasn't easy against a very good French team, but we know there is so much in us."

Borthwick's decision to give Fin Smith a full debut following seven replacement appearances was vindicated by a man-of-the-match display.

The 22-year-old, who took over at No. 10 with Marcus Smith moving to full-back, created late tries for Northampton team-mate Tommy Freeman and veteran utility back Daly and linked well with Northampton team-mate Alex Mitchell at scrum half.

"I thought he played very well," said Borthwick. "Great composure. And I thought that you could see the cohesion factor between him and Alex Mitchell."

France dominated territory and possession in the first half, yet turned round with the match all square at 7-7 after squandering several try-scoring opportunities, while the normally reliable Thomas Ramos had an off day with the boot.

"We missed many chances in the first half but at 7-7 at the break we thought we just had to play the same way and just be more precise," said France head coach Fabien Galthie following a defeat that ended his team's hopes of a Grand Slam.

This was an especially frustrating loss for Galthie, who has overseen a France revival since taking charge in 2020 but has only won a single title in the 2022 Six Nations.

"The conditions were damp but it was playable," he said. "And we found space, so after that there was no reason for us not to score."

France captain Antoine Dupont, already regarded as an all-time rugby great, was among those who dropped key passes.

And the scrum-half, whose partnership with Matthieu Jalibert in the absence of the suspended Romain Ntamack proved disappointing, underlined Galthie's verdict by saying: "We wasted way too many opportunities. We should score at least three times in the first half."

