Gavi refuses to condemn Argentina and calls for no bans after shocking World Cup final brawl

Gavi has played down Argentina’s conduct following their heated World Cup final defeat to Spain, insisting he does not want any of their players suspended despite being directly involved in the post-match confrontation.

Leandro Paredes clashes with Gavi during the 2026 World Cup final. (AFP)

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Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in Sunday’s final to become world champions for the second time. The fiercely contested match ended with Argentina down to 10 players after Enzo Fernandez was sent off, but tensions escalated further once the final whistle was blown.

As Spain’s substitutes and staff entered the pitch to celebrate, several Argentina players became involved in altercations with their opponents. Nahuel Molina was seen confronting Spain captain Rodri, while Leandro Paredes clashed with Gavi during the ensuing melee.

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala was also involved in the chaotic scenes and appeared to strike Dani Olmo as players and officials from both teams attempted to separate those involved. FIFA subsequently opened an investigation into the incidents, raising the possibility that several Argentina players and members of the coaching staff could face retrospective disciplinary action.

Gavi opposes bans for Argentina players

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{{^usCountry}} Gavi was asked about the confrontation during a public reception held for him and fellow Spain international Fabián Ruiz in their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca, Seville. Despite being pushed during the altercation, the Barcelona midfielder argued that the incidents should not result in suspensions. Gavi acknowledged that the scenes were not suitable for young viewers but suggested that aggression had always been a part of competitive football. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gavi was asked about the confrontation during a public reception held for him and fellow Spain international Fabián Ruiz in their hometown of Los Palacios y Villafranca, Seville. Despite being pushed during the altercation, the Barcelona midfielder argued that the incidents should not result in suspensions. Gavi acknowledged that the scenes were not suitable for young viewers but suggested that aggression had always been a part of competitive football. {{/usCountry}}

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“No, no. To tell you the truth, I don’t think they should be suspended. I understand it’s not a good image for the kids, for the children, but I think there’s also that side of football that’s a bit more aggressive,” Gavi told COPE. “Perhaps the most logical thing for me would be to send him off during the match, and that’s it. But as I said, in the end I think it’s all football and it always has to be that way.”

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Gavi’s stance contrasts with the growing calls for FIFA to take strong action over the scenes. The governing body is examining footage and official reports from the final before deciding whether further charges should be brought.

Any potential punishments could include international suspensions, fines or sanctions carried into Argentina’s upcoming competitive fixtures. Coaching staff members found guilty of misconduct could also be banned from the technical area. Gavi, however, believes the confrontation should remain part of the match itself rather than lead to further consequences after Spain’s celebrations have ended.