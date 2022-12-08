Home / Sports / Football / 'It's better for us not to mark Messi': Ex-Dutch star's warning before quarterfinal match against Argentina

Published on Dec 08, 2022 03:42 PM IST

As the quarterfinal clash with Argentina draws near, former Dutch footballer Rafael van der Vaart has made certain revelations about the immense capability and skill of Messi.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (AP)
Argentina's Lionel Messi (AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Lionel Messi is looking in good touch in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. He is currently the second highest goal scorer in the tournament with three goals which also puts him in the race to win the Golden Foot award. With his heroics, Argentina have reached the quarterfinal and will face off against Netherlands on Saturday, December 10.

As the quarterfinal clash with Argentina draws near, former Dutch footballer Rafael van der Vaart has made certain revelations about the immense capability and skill of Messi. Rafael spoke to Dutch outlet NPO Start and revealed how Messi while playing for Barcelona used to show his acumen against Real Madrid's legendary defender Sergio Ramos. The former Dutch footballer disclosed that the team had used Ramos to mark Messi on the field and keep him away from scoring goals.

“I played at Real Madrid. We put Sergio Ramos on Messi. If he goes that direction? You go with him. If he goes to the toilet? You go with him,” Rafael revealed.

Talking further, Rafael said that Ramos was unable to stop Messi and the current Argentina captain toyed around with him. He acknowledged that it was very hard to defend against Messi.

“After the game he was toyed around with. It's so hard to defend him. Maybe it's better for us not to mark him,” concluded Rafael.

Meanwhile, Messi is looking to add FIFA World Cup to his long list of trophy titles, it's the only recogniton that has eluded the Argentina striker who has played in five World Cup tournaments thus far. The 35-year-old recently played the 1000th match of his career when he participated against Australia in the round of 16 of the World Cup 2022.

