'It's unfair': Croatia captain Luka Modric on England playing group matches in front of over 20000 fans at Wembley

Croatia captain Luka Modric, who is known for not holding back his views, has once again spoken on the "advantage" he believes has been given to England early on in UEFA Euro 2020 football competition. Gareth Southgate's England team will play all of their group matches at Wembley in front of over 20,000 home fans.

England will open their campaign at Euro 2020 on Sunday against Croatia, and ahead of the contest, Modric has said that it is "unfair" the Three Lions are playing all group games at home.

For the first time, Euro 2020 is being held across multiple venues, and Modric believes that having home fans in your corner is surely an advantage.

"I think so, yes (it is unfair)," Modric told BBC when asked about the same. "Everyone would say teams at home with a crowd, that there is a slight advantage. It's a shame there won't be a lot of Croatia supporters because we always feel their presence when they are there.

"But it is how it is. We need to focus on the pitch and don't get bothered about the environment," he added.

Meanwhile, Modric was part of the Croatian team that defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia. At the time, Croatia football fans had called out England for having an "arrogant" attitude.

"That arrogance is not so much related to the players and to the national team but to the people around them. Some of the journalists and commentators," Modric said when being asked about the same.

"Recently I've not read much media outlets. I'm looking forward to the match and I don't want to say too much about what's on the other side," he added.

England drew and defeated Croatia in the Nations League since the World Cup 2018 meeting and two teams have enjoyed a fair sense of rivalry between themselves in the past few years.

"I rate them very highly. For sure, they are one of the favourites for this tournament. I expect an English team that will be very aggressive, very powerful from the beginning with the public at its side," Modric signed off.