Jadon Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan: Can Manchester United-reject prove critics wrong?

Jadon Sancho re-joins Borussia Dortmund on loan: Can Manchester United-reject prove critics wrong?

Reuters |
Jan 11, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Manchester United will pay a portion of Jadon Sancho's wages during his loan, according to reports in British media.

Jadon Sancho has re-joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United, the German club confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to the attacker's exile from football over a disciplinary issue.

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their first goal (REUTERS)
United will pay a portion of Sancho's wages during his loan, according to reports in British media. The England international joined United from Dortmund for 85 million euros ($93.33 million) in August 2021, signing a five-year deal, but failed to hold down a regular spot and has made just three appearances this season after becoming embroiled in a row with manager Erik ten Hag.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home'," Sancho said. "I can't wait to see my team mates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

