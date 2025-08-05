Jorge Costa once blocked Jose Mourinho from Porto locker room. Here’s why

The world of football is mourning the sudden passing of Jorge Costa, former captain of FC Porto. Costa was a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s 2004 Champions League-winning side. He reportedly suffered a heart attack at Porto’s training center in Olival on Tuesday. He was 53. Jorge Costa passed away on August 5 after suffering a heart attack(REUTERS)

Amid the outpouring of tributes, an old video of Mourinho is making rounds on social media. The 62-year-old shared a powerful story on Costa’s rare and irreplaceable leadership qualities.

‘Wait Outside,’ Jose Mourinho on Jorge Costa

In the clip, Jose Mourinho opened up about a match where the team was 2-0 down at halftime to Belenenses. Fuming, Mourinho stormed toward the locker room, ready to deliver a harsh message.

But Jorge Costa stopped him. “Wait outside for two minutes,” Costa told Mourinho. He then entered the room and shut the door, and tore into the players himself. When Costa reopened the door moments later, he said, “Coach us.”

Porto returned to win 3-2 with Costa, a centre back, scoring two of the goals himself.

Speaking about it, Mourinho said, “This was not just a captain. He was a true leader.” He added that captain and leader were very different things. “You cannot buy leaders. You cannot manufacture them. When you have one, your team is one step ahead.”

Jorge Costa dies at 53

Jorge Costa collapsed while at Porto’s training centre in Olival. He was rushed to Sao João Hospital in a serious condition, reported The Irish Sun.

The report added that Costa had been feeling unwell in the morning and was treated by club doctors with a defibrillator until an ambulance arrived.

Legacy of the ‘Tank’

Nicknamed ‘Tanque’ (Tank) and ‘Bicho’ (Beast), Costa played 383 games for Porto and won 24 major trophies, including eight league titles and the UEFA Cup. He also earned 50 caps for Portugal and was awarded the Portuguese Golden Ball in 2000, reported The Irish Sun.

Costa briefly played for Charlton Athletic in the Premier League and later managed teams across Portugal, France, India, and Tunisia before returning to Porto in 2024 as Director of Football.

