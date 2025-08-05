Jorge Costa dies at 53: All on former FC Porto captain's family

Portuguese football legend and FC Porto’s iconic captain Jorge Costa died on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 53, following a cardiac arrest at the club’s training ground in Olival. At the time of his death, Costa was serving as the Director of Football at FC Porto, the club where he began, ended, and immortalised his footballing career, reported The US Mirror. Jorge Costa passed away at 53.(X/@SCBragaOficial)

Jorge Costa’s legacy etched in football history

The report added that Jorge Costa, a centre-back known for his grit and leadership, played 383 matches for Porto and led the team to a historic Champions League win in 2004 under Jose Mourinho and the UEFA Cup win in 2003.

A one-season stint with Charlton Athletic in the English Premier League added an international chapter to his career. He later went on to manage clubs across Europe before returning home to Porto in an executive role.

All about Jorge Costa’s family

Away from the pitch, Jorge Costa was a father. He is survived by his two sons, David Costa Almeida and Salvador Almeida. However, no other information about his family has been made public.

The Mirror report added that Costa, despite his global influence in the football world, remained grounded and closer to his roots and was often described as a committed family man. His sons have yet to release a public statement; however, tributes have been pouring in from people across the sports fraternity.

Tributes from the football world

FC Porto said they were extremely sad with the passing of “an inescapable figure in the club’s history” and added that his legacy will forever live on in the memory of all Porto fans. “You will never be forgotten, Captain," the statement added.

The club’s rival, Sporting Lisbon, according to Euro News, stated that they are saddened by the passing of Jorge Costa. Extending condolences, they noted Costa’s contribution as a figure of FC Porto and Portuguese football will be remembered.

The report quoted Charlton Athletic as saying that they were also “deeply saddened” about the Portuguese footballer’s death. In their statement, they further said that though Costa joined the club during the 2001-02 Premier League campaign, and featured in 26 games, he is still regarded as “one of the finest centre-backs to represent the Addicks”.

Even long after their Champions League win, Jose Mourinho fondly remembered Costa and said he was not just a captain but a natural-born leader. “Captain and leader are very different things. You can’t buy leaders… Jorge was one of them,” Mourinho once said.

