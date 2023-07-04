Home / Sports / Football / Jota joins Benzema and Kante at Saudi champion Al-Ittihad after completing transfer from Celtic

Jota joins Benzema and Kante at Saudi champion Al-Ittihad after completing transfer from Celtic

PTI |
Jul 04, 2023 10:57 AM IST

He has signed a three-year contract and will join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion.

Portuguese winger Jota swapped Scotland for Saudi Arabia after completing a move from Celtic to Al-Ittihad.

Celtic's Jota celebrates(Action Images via Reuters)
“Jota.. is.. officially yellow,” the club tweeted when announcing the arrival of yet another European-based player to the country's lucrative Pro League.

Earlier on Monday, Marcelo Brozovic completed a move from Inter Milan to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard was also announced as the new manager of Al-Ettifaq.

Jota, 24, impressed at Celtic, where he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances after initially joining on loan from Benfica.

He won two Scottish league titles and a treble that included the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup last season.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career,” the club said in a statement.

