JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League
A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Reuters | , Manchester
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.
A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics