Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - July 16, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea(REUTERS)
JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Reuters | , Manchester
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST

JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
