Julian Nagelsmann resigns as Germany coach after World Cup shocker, Jurgen Klopp frontrunner to replace him

Germany's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has claimed its first major casualty, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann reportedly stepping down after the team's stunning Round of 32 elimination against Paraguay. Multiple reports from Germany on Friday suggested that the 38-year-old has agreed to step down following discussions with the German Football Federation (DFB), bringing an abrupt end to a tenure that was initially expected to continue through the 2028 UEFA European Championship.

Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany, resigns. (Getty Images via AFP)

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According to reports from Bild and Sky Germany, the DFB requested Nagelsmann to vacate the role in the aftermath of Germany's underwhelming performance at the tournament, and the coach has accepted the decision. While an official announcement is still awaited, the move marks another significant managerial change for Germany.

Attention has already shifted to who could replace Nagelsmann, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp emerging as the leading contender. Reports indicate that the DFB views Klopp as its preferred choice to lead Germany into a new era.

Also Read: Germany ‘punished’ for winning group: Julian Nagelsmann furious over FIFA World Cup scheduling format

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{{^usCountry}} Klopp stepped away from Liverpool in 2024. During his time at Anfield, he guided the Reds to Champions League and Premier League glory while also winning several domestic honours. He currently serves as Red Bull's global head of football, although reports suggest his contract contains a release clause that would allow him to accept the Germany job should an agreement be reached. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Klopp stepped away from Liverpool in 2024. During his time at Anfield, he guided the Reds to Champions League and Premier League glory while also winning several domestic honours. He currently serves as Red Bull's global head of football, although reports suggest his contract contains a release clause that would allow him to accept the Germany job should an agreement be reached. {{/usCountry}}

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Nagelsmann is now only the second Germany national team coach to be dismissed from the role. The first was Hansi Flick, who lost his job in 2023 after a string of disappointing results.

Nagelsmann had been entrusted with rebuilding Germany after taking charge in 2023, with the federation backing him on a long-term deal that ran until Euro 2028. However, expectations surrounding the four-time world champions remained sky-high, and their latest World Cup campaign ended far earlier than anticipated.

Germany's fall

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Germany's exit came in dramatic fashion on Monday in Boston, where Paraguay held them to a 1-1 draw after extra time before prevailing in the penalty shootout. The result sent shockwaves through world football, as Germany once again failed to live up to their reputation on the biggest stage.

The defeat has intensified scrutiny over the national team's direction, particularly given Germany's recent struggles in major tournaments. After lifting the World Cup in 2014, the European giants have endured a prolonged slump, crashing out in the group stage at the 2018 tournament in Russia before suffering the same fate again four years later in Qatar.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup, before the defeat to Paraguay in the Round of 32, the side also lost its last group-stage match against Ecuador.