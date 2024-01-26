Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager after end of 2023/24 season

Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, made a shock announcement on Friday, revealing that he will depart the club at the end of the season. Klopp, who assumed the role in 2015 and revitalized Liverpool as a force in European football, cited a diminishing energy level as the reason for his decision. Under his guidance, Liverpool secured their first league title in 30 years in 2020 and triumphed in the Champions League in 2019. Currently leading the Premier League by five points, Klopp aims to conclude his tenure on a high note by securing another league title. Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp is seen before the English League Cup semi final second leg soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool(AP)

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time," Klopp said in an interview on Liverpool's website.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz are also leaving the club at the same time, Liverpool said. In addition to the Premier League and Champions League titles, Klopp also steered Liverpool to the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

"In keeping with Juergen's expressed wishes, we will save the comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate time but nevertheless, we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to reaffirm that his appointment remains one of the greatest blessings of our time as owners," Mike Gordon, Fenway Sports Group president, said.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Juergen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted.”