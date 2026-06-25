Jurgen Klopp's amusing Lionel Messi birthday tribute centers on one unforgettable hug: ‘You’ve made me really famous’

Legendary Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has wished Lionel Messi on the occasion of the superstar’s 39th birthday, joking that the German shot to fame because of a hug from the Argentine.

Jurgen Klopp revisits viral Lionel Messi moment while wishing Argentina star on 39th birthday (X Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Happy birthday, and thank you very much for the hug, you’ve made me really famous. It’s so easy for you. Now the whole world knows me just because you gave me a hug. Enjoy your day. Have a great one. See you latest at the 40th.”

The hug in question came after Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria in their FIFA World Cup group-stage match, in which Messi scored both goals in style. Klopp was pitchside in his role as a pundit and presenter for German broadcaster MagentaTV.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After the full-time whistle, Klopp embraced Alexis Mac Allister, the midfielder he signed from Brighton to play under him at Liverpool, and asked for his jersey as a keepsake. The reunion with his former player was interrupted when none other than Messi came to greet Klopp with a handshake and a hug. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the full-time whistle, Klopp embraced Alexis Mac Allister, the midfielder he signed from Brighton to play under him at Liverpool, and asked for his jersey as a keepsake. The reunion with his former player was interrupted when none other than Messi came to greet Klopp with a handshake and a hug. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read - ‘Messi and Ronaldo are not in the same conversation’: Former footballer doesn’t mince words on the red-hot debate

Klopp and Messi famously faced off in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. Barcelona won the first leg of the tie 3-0 at the Camp Nou, courtesy of a masterclass from Messi, who scored two goals, including a now-iconic free-kick from 35 yards out. However, Liverpool overturned the deficit in the second leg at Anfield, winning 4-0 and completing one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history despite missing key players like Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Liverpool went on to win the tournament a month later, earning their sixth European trophy, the most by an English club.

Messi leading golden boot race

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Messi has been on fire in this summer’s tournament, scoring all five of Argentina’s goals so far — a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria. The former made him the oldest player in World Cup history to score a hat-trick, aged 38 years and 357 days, while the latter made him the oldest player to score for Argentina at a World Cup, extending a record he had set just a few days prior. He will be keen to keep up his red-hot form against Jordan on Sunday, but with Argentina already having qualified for the Round of 32, coach Lionel Scaloni may yet opt to manage his captain’s minutes.

Klopp has been out of management since he departed from Liverpool two years ago. He remains affiliated with the club as an ambassador, but has shown no imminent desire to return to the touchline. He is currently Head of Global Football for Red Bull, a role he has balanced with his punditry commitments.