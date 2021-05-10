Home / Sports / Football / Juventus face Serie A expulsion if still in Super League: Federation head
football

Juventus face Serie A expulsion if still in Super League: Federation head

The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.
Reuters | , Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:21 PM IST
General view outside the stadium before the Juventus v Parma match(REUTERS)

Juventus will be excluded from next season's Serie A should the Italian soccer club decide to persist with the proposed European Super League project, the head of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Nine of the clubs who tried to break away, including six English Premier League teams, backed out of the Super League idea, but Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are still involved in the project.

"If Juventus does not respect the rules they will be out," Gabriele Gravina told a news conference on Monday.

"At the time of registration for the next Serie A championship, the club will be excluded if they decide not to withdraw from the Super League."

Juve, Real and Barcelona said they were ready to reconsider the proposed approach to the breakaway plan following the angry backlash across the continent, but added it would be "highly irresponsible" for them to abandon the project altogether.

"We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them," their statement said on Saturday.

"We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary."

They did also denounce the "intolerable" pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.

The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

UEFA, other teams and fan organisations, however, said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, with European soccer's governing body insisting on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

Juventus will be excluded from next season's Serie A should the Italian soccer club decide to persist with the proposed European Super League project, the head of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Nine of the clubs who tried to break away, including six English Premier League teams, backed out of the Super League idea, but Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are still involved in the project.

"If Juventus does not respect the rules they will be out," Gabriele Gravina told a news conference on Monday.

"At the time of registration for the next Serie A championship, the club will be excluded if they decide not to withdraw from the Super League."

Juve, Real and Barcelona said they were ready to reconsider the proposed approach to the breakaway plan following the angry backlash across the continent, but added it would be "highly irresponsible" for them to abandon the project altogether.

"We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them," their statement said on Saturday.

"We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary."

They did also denounce the "intolerable" pressure put on them by UEFA to drop the project.

The Super League argued it would increase revenue for the top clubs in Europe and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

UEFA, other teams and fan organisations, however, said the league would only boost the power and wealth of elite clubs, with European soccer's governing body insisting on Friday that the three clubs will face sanctions.

Juventus declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juventus fc serie a european super league gabriele gravina
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP