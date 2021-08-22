Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kane selected as substitute for Tottenham at Wolves in EPL

AP | , Wolverhampton
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the warm up before the match(Action Images via Reuters)

Harry Kane was selected as a substitute for Tottenham's Premier League match at Wolverhampton on Sunday, paving the way for his first appearance of the season amid intrigue about his potential move to Manchester City.

The England captain returned late to preseason and was not deemed fit enough to even be on the bench for Tottenham's 1-0 win over City last weekend in the opening round of the league.

He didn't travel with the Tottenham squad to Portugal for the 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Kane is reported to have told Tottenham at the start of the offseason that he wanted to leave and has been widely linked with a move to City.

City manager Pep Guardiola has said he is “very interested” in signing Kane, but that Tottenham must be willing to negotiate for a deal to be made.

The summer transfer window closes on Aug. 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
