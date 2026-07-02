New Delhi: Captain Harry Kane reignited England’s World Cup dream with the two goals within 11 minutes in the second half to lead a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in the Round of 32 at Atlanta on Wednesday night. England will take on co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16, at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Congo in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The well-organised African side appeared likely to cause the exit of a third European heavyweight in two days, after Netherlands and Germany went out. But England, frustrated in their quest for an equaliser were galvanised by second half substitutions and finally broke through the gritty DR Congo defence and their superb goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

Congo led by a seventh minute goal by Brian Cipenga, who was unmarked in the box and swept home skipper Chancel Mbemba’s long ball. Jude Bellingham went close twice and Marcus Rashford once but the Africans pulled off superb saves.

It all changed in the 75th minute as England’s constant pressure finally told on a tiring Congo defence. A move started on the right involving substitutes Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze then saw Declan Rica cross. A third substitute Anthony Gordon lifted the ball over the defence and Kane’s clinical header went in, off the right glove of Mpasi.

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{{^usCountry}} England continued to push on and a speedy attacking move saw Eliot Anderson put through Bellingham. Although his shot was saved, Gordon picked the rebound and put through Kane, who side-stepped two defenders and lashed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net. This took his overall World Cup tally to 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England continued to push on and a speedy attacking move saw Eliot Anderson put through Bellingham. Although his shot was saved, Gordon picked the rebound and put through Kane, who side-stepped two defenders and lashed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net. This took his overall World Cup tally to 13. {{/usCountry}}

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Congo had a chance to force extra-time, but Youne Wissa sent a 30-yard free-kick just over.

England caught out

England, starting what manager Thomas Tuchel called the third chapter of their World Cup chase, were left with an unsettled defence on the right after injuries to Reece James and Jarell Quansah. However, DR Congo started in a refreshing attack mode, catching England and many experts by surprise, having used the low block to frustrate Portugal into a 1-1 draw in their first group game.

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If patience was their virtue in taking that vital point against Portugal, Congo pressed brilliantly early on and showed an ease with ball at their feet. England had probed the Congo defence through Jude Bellingham and then Harry Kane when the African side, whose previous World Cup was in 1974 as Zaire, caught them out.

The seventh-minute move was started by their defensive midfielder on the left, Samuel Moutoussamy, Paris-born to a Congolese mother and father of Indo-Guadeloupean origin with his ancestors having migrated from India to the Caribbean island in the 19th century to work as labourers. Moutoussamy found captain Chancel Mbemba on the right and his long ball landed on the feet of an unmarked Brian Cipenga on the left of the box. Cipenga swept home at the near post with Jordan Pickford a tad late with his dive.

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Repeatedly running into the well-drilled Congo defence, or seeing at least four clear chances saved by goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, the African side almost doubled the lead when Aaron Wan-Bissaka laid a cross from the right, but Yoane Wissa steered the shot from close on to the near upright.

In between, it was a determined England that produced a wave of attacks with Djed Spence, slotted in at left fullback, actively involved. But they were frustrated repeatedly in the first half. Bellingham, who took yellow card for a challenge, brilliantly headed on target twice off crosses, from Declan Rice on the left and then from the right, but Mpasi brilliantly saved them both.

England also were certain that Kane was brought down inside the box almost going clear, but there seemed minimum contact and a VAR check saw nothing in it.

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The second half again started with a Bellingham shot from the left of the box palmed way by Mpasi.

With pressure mounting, Tuchel brought on Gordon for Rashford, Saka for Noni Madueke and Eze for Spence. It improved the movement in the final third, leading to the equaliser, and then the winner.

Congo chased an equaliser and had the perfect opportunity after a Bellingham foul at a perfect place for the Africans. However, as the shot by Wissa sailed over, England could finally break into celebrations.