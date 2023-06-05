Karim Benzema joins former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, signs 2-year deal with Saudi Pro League club: Report

Having departed Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has reportedly signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Itthad. Al Itthad are the reigning Saudi Pro League champions and the move will also see Benzema face former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Al Nassr. Karim Benzema has departed Real Madrid.(AFP)

The Frenchman ended his 14-year stint in La Liga as Real Madrid didn't activate the one-year extension clause in his contract. According to The Guardian, his contract with Al Ittihad will also have an option of one extra. The report also revealed that Benzema has already signed the documents, and only an official announcement is pending.

Benzema won four La Liga titles with Real Madrid, alongwith five UEFA Champions League titles. During the 2021-22 UCL season, he was talismanic for his side as they claimed the trophy in dramatic manner. He also won three Copa del Reys, three Supercopa de Espana titles, four UEFA Super Cup trophies and five FIFA Club World Cups.

He reached his peak during the 2021-22 season, being adjudged as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for that campaign and also won the 2022 Ballon d'Or. He is also second in Real Madrid's all-time scoring list with 350 goals. He is scheduled to give a farewell press conference in Madrid on Tuesday, and also scored a goal in his final appearance against Athletic Bilbao.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lamented Benzema's departure after the Bilbao clash. "His departure has come as a surprise to everyone, but it has to be understood. It was a last-minute decision. Yesterday, he trained normally, and today he's taken this decision. We have accepted it. I spoke to him this morning, and he said he was leaving, and I understood. He's thought it through and his decision forms part of the transition of this club, which continues and will continue next year. We have time to reflect on what we have to do. We'll have a competitive squad next year", he said.

