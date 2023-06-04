Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid after 14-year career

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid as a free agent in the after 14 trophy-laden years, the club said on Sunday.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future," the club said.

During the fourteen seasons at Real Madrid, Benzema won 25 titles – a record number for the club. These included 5 Champions League titles, 5 Club World Cups, 4 Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Benzema joined Real Madrid as a 21-year-old from French club Lyon, where he had also started his professional football career. In his 14 years since, Benzema represented Real in 647 matches (all competitions included), scoring 353 goals. He is also Real Madrid's second all-time top goalscorer in both, the LaLiga and the Champions League.

Additionally, Benzema is also the fourth top goalscorer in the Champions League's history, and fourth top-scorer in the history of the domestic league.

The French forward is the current Ballon d'Or and UEFA Player of the Year; he won the former with a whopping 549 votes to his name. He defeated Sadio Mane and Kevin de Bruyne for the prestigious award. Benzema was also included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and winning the Pichichi Trophy 2022.

An “institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema” will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of the club's president Florentino Pérez.

“Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.”

