Karnataka end 54-year wait for Santosh Trophy

Karnataka ended their 54-year wait to win the Santosh Trophy national football championship on Saturday, beating Meghalaya 3-2 in a pulsating final at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabia capital.

Egged on by vociferous support from the stands, Karnataka, who last played the senior national championships final 47 years back (1975-76), trumped the first-time finalists, breaching their defence at will and pumping in three goals in the first half to set the tone as well as settle the eventual outcome.

Karnataka coach Ravi Raju Babu had on match eve picked Meghalaya's defence as a weak link while saying that his team would look to finish the final in regulation time. On the big night, his players did just that, mounting waves of attacks and challenging Meghalaya's wobbly defence with regularity.

Karnataka got on the scoresheet in the second minute -- even before the 1,000-strong crowd could settle down -- when M Sunil Kumar latched on to a long throw by Robin Yadav on the right to volley home. Meghalaya, who played a high line, equalised with an eighth minute penalty when Nikhil G body blocked Meghalaya forward Sheen Stevenson. It was converted by the seasoned Brolington Warlarpih.

A minute later, Figo Syndai shot over as Meghalaya sought to pile pressure with moves down either flanks. Figo was in the thick of things again, this time from the right when he shook off his marker and sent a precise pass to Donlad Diegdoh, who didn't cash in. Karnataka took the lead in the 19th minute when Jacob John's cross fell to Sunil whose precise delivery found Bekey Oram, and the 19-year-old obliged.

From then on, Karnataka settled into a nice rhythm. The reward for their sustained aggression arrived in the 44th minute when Robin's curling freekick beat Rajat Paul in the goal.

Meghalaya pulled one back through Sheen at the hour mark when Banskhemlang Mawlong's cross from the right was calmly turned in by the 26-year-old striker. However, the late equaliser failed to arrive. Ronladkydon Lyngdoh's solo run from the midfield and shot that came off the crossbar typified Meghalaya's near misses, allowing Karnataka to celebrate their victory.

Services finish third

Services beat Punjab 2-0 in the playoff to finish third. PP Shafeel and Christopher Kamei scored in either half. Services, winners of five of the last 10 editions, took the lead in the seventh minute through a strike from distance by Shafeel before Kamei converted a left-footed attempt from outside the box.

Services nearly scored again in the next minute following a defensive lapse from Punjab goalkeeper Shamsher Singh. Bikash Thapa beat an onrushing Shamsher and almost tapped in but it was saved on the goalline.

