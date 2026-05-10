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Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1, extend unbeaten run

Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1, extend unbeaten run

Published on: May 10, 2026 08:08 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant second-half display to secure a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan Sporting, extending their unbeaten run to five matches in Indian Super League, here on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters beat Mohammedan Sporting 3-1, extend unbeaten run

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier , Víctor Bertomeu and Sreekuttan M S ensured all three points for the hosts, after Mahitosh Roy had briefly put the visitors ahead.

The result sees Ashley Westwood side move up to eighth in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, while Mohammedan SC remain rooted to the bottom with just three points from 11 games.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo team's fate now hinges on Chennaiyin FC's result, with even a single point for the latter confirming Mohammedan relegation into the Indian Football League for next season.

Kerala Blasters began on the front foot, dominating possession and probing the Mohammedan defence from the outset.

Midfielder Kévin Yoke was particularly influential down the left flank, repeatedly driving into attacking areas and creating opportunities.

With momentum firmly on their side, Kerala continued to press for a third. Substitute Sreekuttan came close soon after, forcing a deflected effort onto the crossbar, while Mohammedan struggled to create meaningful chances at the other end.

The decisive moment arrived when a well-worked move saw Feuillassier lift a clever ball into the box, where Sreekuttan was perfectly positioned to tap home and make it 3-1.

Mohammedan's hopes of a comeback were effectively ended in the 86th minute when Amarjit Singh was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Reduced to ten men, the visitors found it increasingly difficult to break down a well-organised Kerala defence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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