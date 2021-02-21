IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
football

Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL

Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST

Kerala Blasters held Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw, spoiling their rivals' chances of finishing the season on a high in the Hero Indian Super League at GMC Stadium, here on Sunday.

Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.

Chennayin FC finished the season with 20 points from as many games.

Chennaiyin got off to an electrifying start and created numerous chances in the opening minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa fired a shot in the first minute, forcing Kerala keeper Albino Gomes into an early save.

After nearly creating half-a-dozen chances, the Marina Machans were successful in breaking the deadlock.

Bakary Kone's header fell to Edwin Vanspaul, who played it over the left flank to find Fatkhulloev. The forward cut inside before unleashing a powerful strike that beat Gomes.

Chennaiyin almost scored their second but Enes Sipovic saw his header hit the crossbar.

Kerala gained momentum in the second quarter and during this period, they pressed their opponents high, putting the pressure.

After sustaining a good spell in Chennaiyin territory, Kerala earned a penalty when Deepak Tangri was the culprit of handling the ball in the area. Hooper ensured he converted the spot-kick to get his team on level terms.

Hooper nearly put his team ahead before the break. Lalruatthara diverted Jeakson Singh's lobbed pass into the path of Hooper at the edge of the box. However, his chip shot sailed over the crossbar.

The second half saw the more balanced play as both the teams had identical possession and passes.

Both the teams matched each other with a much-relaxed game plan.

Hooper's cross at the far post found Jordan Murray whose header was parried away by Kaith.

Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men after Sipovic got his marching orders.

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni swivelled away from Sipovic. The defender unwittingly stamped Prasanth's foot and the referee deemed that to be bad enough for a second yellow card.

Having numerical advantage, Kerala kept searching for the winner. Jessel Carneiro struck a goal-bound shot from a distance, but Kaith's brilliance denied the ball from entering the goal.

Chennaiyin defended well in the final few minutes of the game to end their season with a draw.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chennaiyin fc indian super league kerala blasters fc
Close
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw(ISL/Twitter)
football

Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi(REUTERS)
football

Barcelona held 1-1 by Cádiz; Messi record 506th league game

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Lionel Messi appeared to put Barcelona on its way to an easy win in his club-record 506th league appearance in Spain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1(ISL/Twitter)
football

FC Goa beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in ISL

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST
FC Goa took the lead through Igor Angulo (20th minute) and Redeem Tlang (23rd) before Suresh Wangjam (33rd) reduced Bengaluru's deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1(Pool via REUTERS)
football

West Ham beats Tottenham 2-1, into top 4 of Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:52 PM IST
West Ham has only lost one of its last nine league games, whereas Tottenham has lost five of its last six.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 32 First Leg - Real Sociedad v Manchester United - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 18, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer REUTERS/Massimo Pinca(REUTERS)
football

Man Utd coaching staff self-isolating, Newcastle game to go ahead

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The Old Trafford club did not say whether the coaching staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football representational image(HT Image)
Football representational image(HT Image)
football

Former Chennaiyin FC U-18 player dies in road accident in Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:12 PM IST
The 18-year old Aloysius was killed in a collision involving two motorcycles at Avanakuzhi in Kerala on Saturday, family sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy and Casemiro celebrate after the match.(REUTERS)
football

Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

AP, Liverpool, England
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:56 AM IST
  • The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez reacts after Levante's second goal REUTERS/Susana Vera(REUTERS)
football

Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:18 PM IST
After a poor first half, Atletico came out fighting in the second but could not beat Levante keeper Daniel Cardenas despite firing 28 shots on goal, 11 of which were on target. They also hit the post and had an Angel Correa goal ruled out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
Munich's Kingsley Coman, center, challenges for the ball with and Frankfurt's Tuta, right, and Sebastian Rode.(AP)
football

Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1

Reuters, Frankfurt
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Former Germany international Younes helped to set up Daichi Kamada for the hosts' first goal in the 12th minute as Frankfurt stretched their unbeaten run to 11 league games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic Pool via REUTERS.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's in-form Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Chelsea remain in fourth place, a point ahead of West Ham United, who play on Sunday, and three points clear of Liverpool who host Everton later on Saturday. Southampton are 13th.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
Rahul KP(Twitter/Indian Football Team)
football

Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep also hail from the hotspot of Kerala football and these veterans now play important roles in the development of youngsters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
Kylian Mbappe(AFP)
football

Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:44 PM IST
Mbappe scored a hat trick as Paris Saint-Germain trounced Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. A day later Halland netted a double to lead Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win at Sevilla’s Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fifth Round - Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - February 9, 2021 AFC Bournemouth's Cameron Carter-Vickers Pool via REUTERS/Lindsey Parnaby(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Racist abuse of footballers on social media has been widespread in recent weeks, but many voices in the game believe the gesture is no long have the effect that it originally did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Willian.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST
The 32-year-old Brazil international was targeted by two different users and he highlighted the messages on Instagram with the caption: "Something needs to change! The fight against racism continues."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP