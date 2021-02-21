Kerala hold Chennaiyin to 1-1 draw in southern derby of ISL
Kerala Blasters held Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw, spoiling their rivals' chances of finishing the season on a high in the Hero Indian Super League at GMC Stadium, here on Sunday.
Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute which was cancelled out by Gary Hooper's 29th-minute strike from the spot.
Chennayin FC finished the season with 20 points from as many games.
Chennaiyin got off to an electrifying start and created numerous chances in the opening minutes of the match. Anirudh Thapa fired a shot in the first minute, forcing Kerala keeper Albino Gomes into an early save.
After nearly creating half-a-dozen chances, the Marina Machans were successful in breaking the deadlock.
Bakary Kone's header fell to Edwin Vanspaul, who played it over the left flank to find Fatkhulloev. The forward cut inside before unleashing a powerful strike that beat Gomes.
Chennaiyin almost scored their second but Enes Sipovic saw his header hit the crossbar.
Kerala gained momentum in the second quarter and during this period, they pressed their opponents high, putting the pressure.
After sustaining a good spell in Chennaiyin territory, Kerala earned a penalty when Deepak Tangri was the culprit of handling the ball in the area. Hooper ensured he converted the spot-kick to get his team on level terms.
Hooper nearly put his team ahead before the break. Lalruatthara diverted Jeakson Singh's lobbed pass into the path of Hooper at the edge of the box. However, his chip shot sailed over the crossbar.
The second half saw the more balanced play as both the teams had identical possession and passes.
Both the teams matched each other with a much-relaxed game plan.
Hooper's cross at the far post found Jordan Murray whose header was parried away by Kaith.
Chennaiyin were reduced to 10 men after Sipovic got his marching orders.
Prasanth Karuthadathkuni swivelled away from Sipovic. The defender unwittingly stamped Prasanth's foot and the referee deemed that to be bad enough for a second yellow card.
Having numerical advantage, Kerala kept searching for the winner. Jessel Carneiro struck a goal-bound shot from a distance, but Kaith's brilliance denied the ball from entering the goal.
Chennaiyin defended well in the final few minutes of the game to end their season with a draw.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Madrid moves closer to the top in Spain as Atlético stalls
- Madrid won 1-0 at Valladolid on Saturday for its fourth consecutive win, while Atlético lost points for the second straight match in a 2-0 home loss against Levante that ended its 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.
More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years
- The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool.
Leaders Atletico slump to shock defeat at home to Levante
Younes sparkles as Eintracht stun Bayern 2-1
Tuchel's in-form Chelsea held to 1-1 draw at Southampton
Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul
Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou
Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches
Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse
