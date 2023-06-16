‘Only option for now’: Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Real Madrid transfer rumours

Kylian Mbappe on Thursday said staying at Paris Saint-Germain was his "only option for now" after the France superstar told the club he would not be extending his contract beyond 2024.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe holds up his trophy during the ceremony following the team's French League One soccer match loss to Clermont, in Paris(AP)

"I've already answered this question, I said that my goal was to carry on at the club, to stay at PSG, it's my only option for now," Mbappe told a news conference ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against Gibraltar in Portugal.

Mbappe earlier this week sent a letter to the club confirming he would not take up an option to remain at the French champions until 2025.

"I didn't think a letter could kill or offend someone," Mbappe said on Friday.

He told AFP he had never discussed extending his contract with PSG beyond next year.

That immediately raised the prospect of the 24-year-old forward, one of the most coveted players in world football, following Lionel Messi out of Parc des Princes this summer.

Mbappe said he wasn't surprised by suggestions PSG could look to cash in by selling him now, rather than allowing him to leave for nothing at the end of next season.

"No, there's not much that shocks me," he said.

The France captain also denied interfering with the national team's preparations by sending the letter four days before the Gibraltar fixture.

"I accept everything, people can talk, criticise, I understand," he said. "People don't have all the ins and outs. I know why I do what I do and I say what I say. There's no problem with that."

"I have a responsiblity as captain. A few noises won't make me run away from this responsibility. It's not my temperament to run away," he added.

Mbappe also touched upon comments from President Emmanuel Macron, who on Wednesday said he would "try to push" for the player to stay in France.

"He wants for me to stay in Paris and my goal is to stay, so we're on the same wavelength," said Mbappe.

After playing Gibraltar in Faro, World Cup runners-ups France host Greece on Monday in Group B of Euro 2024 qualifying.

Mbappe was named as France's new captain before they began Euro qualifying in March with wins over the Netherlands and Ireland.

With the Dutch currently focused on the Nations League finals, France can all but wrap up qualification by claiming back-to-back victories.