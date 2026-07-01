Kylian Mbappe is no longer chasing greatness; he's defining it at the World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is no longer following anyone's path at the World Cup - he is creating a legacy of his own. Every four years, the French superstar seems to transform into a different beast, delivering his very best on football's grandest stage. Now appearing in his third World Cup, Mbappe is once again dominating the tournament in a way few players ever have.

Kylian Mbappe is dominating the World Cup once again. (Getty Images via AFP)

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While he finds himself competing with Lionel Messi once again, Mbappe's World Cup numbers are simply extraordinary, and there is little indication that he is slowing down. His World Cup journey began in 2018 when, as a teenager, he tore through Argentina in the Round of 16 and announced himself on football's biggest stage. It was the performance that introduced Mbappe to the world, combining blistering pace, fearless attacking and remarkable composure. From that moment, he was no longer just a promising youngster but a player capable of deciding the biggest matches.

Eight years later, Mbappe is firmly on course to become one of the greatest World Cup players the game has ever seen. Unlike many legends, he never had to spend years chasing his first World Cup title. He won it as a fearless teenager who played with freedom, confidence, and unmatched pace, without the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

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{{^usCountry}} That freedom has remained one of his biggest strengths. It was evident again in the 2022 World Cup, when Mbappe almost dragged France to consecutive titles with a sensational hat-trick in the final. On that night, however, Messi's Argentina had the last word. Even so, Mbappe walked away having strengthened his reputation as football's ultimate World Cup performer, and his story is still far from finished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That freedom has remained one of his biggest strengths. It was evident again in the 2022 World Cup, when Mbappe almost dragged France to consecutive titles with a sensational hat-trick in the final. On that night, however, Messi's Argentina had the last word. Even so, Mbappe walked away having strengthened his reputation as football's ultimate World Cup performer, and his story is still far from finished. {{/usCountry}}

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Mbappe is back on a mission, and the 2026 World Cup is showcasing a captain determined to ensure France live up to their favourites tag in emphatic fashion. Leading from the front, he is doing everything possible to keep Les Bleus on course for another title. It is also fair to say that this is one of the strongest French squads he has played with. Much like in previous World Cups, France boast a golden generation, with stars such as Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and several others providing quality across the pitch. Yet, despite the wealth of talent around him, it is Mbappe who continues to set the standard, inspiring France with his performances and leading the team every step of the way.

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Also Read - Kylian Mbappe puts on a showman-like performance against Sweden, tying Lionel Messi in Golden Boot race

Mbappe has scored six goals in four matches and is locked in another thrilling Golden Boot race with Messi. The Argentine legend has also found the net six times in just three games, once again delivering on the biggest stage and further strengthening his claim as the greatest of all time. While Mbappe still has a long way to go before matching Messi's overall legacy, his World Cup record already stands alongside the very best of the modern era.

Kylian Mbappe writing his own script

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After dominating the group stage, Mbappe carried that form into the knockout rounds with a brilliant brace against Sweden, powering France to a comfortable 3-0 victory and a place in the round of 16 against Paraguay. It was his third two-goal performance of the tournament and also saw him set a new personal record for goals scored in World Cup knockout matches. As the pressure continues to rise, Mbappe is once again proving that football's biggest stage brings out the very best in him.

He has now scored his ninth goal in FIFA World Cup knockout matches, moving past both Leonidas and Ronaldo to move to the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe – 9

Leonidas – 8

Ronaldo – 8

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Just Fontaine – 7

Vava – 7

Oldeich Nejedly – 7

Pele – 7

The knockout rounds are where great players become legends, and Mbappe has firmly established himself as one. While his goals continue to grab the headlines, his overall influence has been just as impressive. Watching him at this World Cup, he looks like a completely different player from the one seen at Real Madrid last season. He found the net regularly for Madrid, but his performances often lacked the authority and all-round impact expected of him. With France, however, Mbappe has answered every question in emphatic fashion. He has left behind the noise and scrutiny of the Bernabeu and is fully focused on leading his country. Beyond scoring, he is creating chances, dropping deep to collect possession, linking play with his teammates, making intelligent runs, and working tirelessly off the ball. Mbappe is doing everything required to drive France forward and strengthen his growing World Cup legacy.

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