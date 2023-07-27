Kylian Mbappe reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Jul 27, 2023 07:56 AM IST

Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday.

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal, which has made a world record bid for the France striker.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French League One (AP)

French sports daily L'Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn't meet with Al-Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.

Al-Hilal made missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

The 24-year-old Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent in 2025 when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the signing of Malcom on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old winger had played the past four seasons for Zenit St. Petersburg.

