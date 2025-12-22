Kylian Mbappe touches Cristiano Ronaldo in amazing goal scoring feat as Real Madrid down Sevilla 2-0

Kylian Mbappe reacts during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC.(AFP) Kylian Mbappe matched Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record for Real Madrid during a 2-0 win against Sevilla on his 27th birthday. Kylian Mbappe’s year-end surge produced a Real Madrid milestone with a familiar echo. On December 21, Madrid beat Sevilla 2-0, and Mbappe’s late penalty took him level with Cristiano Ronaldo’s calendar-year scoring record for a Real Madrid player.

The timing addded theater: the strike arrived on Mbappe’s 27th birthday. He celebrated with a tribute to his childhood idol, with CR7’s trademark “Siu” and then turned to blow a kiss towards the cameras, a snapshot designed for the highlight reels and memory.

A record tide, and a 2025 run that keeps widening

Mbappe is in his second season in Madrid, but the 2025 calendar year has still become his defining chapter so far; a relentless scoring rhythm, a decisive contribution in a league match win, and now a piece of club history that previously belonged to a legend of the club.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 29 goals across all competitions this season and sits at the top of La Liga’s scoring chart with 18. Notably, he has scored 59 goals in 2025, a feat that Ronaldo achieved in 2013. He is also tied with Harry Kane for most goals among players in Europe’s top five leagues, placing him among the elites around the world.

The narrative around Mbappe’s career arc is equally crisp: the Monaco prodigy, a World Cup winner at 19, a global superstar at Paris Saint-Germain, and now the central figure in Real Madrid’s next era. The Sevilla penalty, struck late, fits the club’s preferred aesthetic: high stakes, decisive moments, and a touch of drama.

Mbappe, for his part, spoke like someone who understands what the badge demands. “It’s incredible...doing what Cristiano did,” he said, calling Cristiano Ronaldo “the best player in Real Madrid’s history.” He added that the celebration was deliberate: Ronaldo was “my idol as a kid,” and he wanted to share the moment with him on the day it happened.

Coach Xabi Alonso kept the message forward-facing. He congratulated Mbappe and urged him to start 2026 well, a reminder that this achievement is not the finish line at Madrid, it is just the baseline. With the season still moving, Mbappe’s next task is simple: turn this achievement into silverware at the end of the season.