Kylian Mbappe's record-breaking brace not enough as Bukayo Saka's hat-trick seals England's 6-4 win and World Cup bronze

The FIFA World Cup third-place playoff between England and France delivered a thrilling spectacle, with the Three Lions prevailing 6-4 to claim the bronze medal after a goal-filled contest. The match also witnessed a historic milestone as Kylian Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. His second-half brace took his overall tally to 22 goals, moving him one clear of Lionel Messi's 21. Despite Mbappe's landmark achievement, it was Bukayo Saka who stole the spotlight with a brilliant hat-trick to inspire England to victory.

Bukayo Saka scored the hat-trick for England in the bronze medal match. (AP)

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England looked in complete control after racing into a 4-0 lead before France staged a spirited fightback in the second half. Mbappe struck twice to spark hopes of an unlikely comeback, while Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele also found the net to keep France in the contest. However, England remained composed under pressure and continued to threaten going forward. Jude Bellingham sealed the result with a late goal, putting the game beyond France's reach and taking his tally to seven goals at the tournament.

Mbappe's brace also saw him move to the top of the Golden Boot standings. The France captain finished his World Cup campaign with 10 goals, overtaking Messi, who has scored eight times so far and will have one final opportunity to add to his tally when Argentina face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final.

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The 6-4 thriller was the highest-scoring World Cup match since Hungary's 10-1 victory over El Salvador in 1982, while the 10 goals also set a new record for a third-place playoff. The emphatic triumph earned England their best World Cup finish since lifting their only title in 1966, capping an impressive campaign with a bronze medal.

England laid the foundation for victory with a ruthless first-half display, racing into a commanding 4-0 lead against France. Declan Rice opened the scoring as early as the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage with a well-taken header, putting England firmly in control inside the opening 20 minutes. Bukayo Saka then took centre stage, scoring twice before half-time as England repeatedly carved open the French defence with pace, movement and clinical finishing. Despite France's spirited response after the break, Thomas Tuchel's side continued to attack instead of sitting back. Saka completed his hat-trick to crown a sensational individual performance, while England held off the French fightback to seal a 6-4 victory and secure the bronze medal. The emphatic win ensured Saka's heroics overshadowed Kylian Mbappe's record-breaking brace in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament.