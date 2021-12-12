Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
La Liga: Osasuna snatch draw against Barcelona with late stunner

Deprived of seven key players through injury, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez was forced to turn to his youngsters and 19-year-olds Nico Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli both scored as the visitors twice took the lead.
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Reuters | , New Delhi

Barcelona let three points slip from their grasp at Osasuna as a late stunner from Chimy Avila secured a 2-2 draw for the hosts in LaLiga on Sunday.

But Osasuna levelled first through defender David Garcia and then almost in stoppage time, through a low shot from Avila from outside the box that deflected in off Samuel Umtiti's right foot.

Barcelona are eighth in the table, still outside the European qualification places and 15 points off leaders Real Madrid.

 

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Toby Davis)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
osasuna barcelona la liga
