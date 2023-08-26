La Liga: Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham matches outrageous Cristiano Ronaldo record

Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid with massive expectations on his shoulders and the Englishman has lived upto it with much aplomb. He signed for Madrid from Borussia Dortmund on June 14 2023, for a base transfer fee of 103 million euros, which could potentially rise to 133.9 million euros due to add-ons. Given the jersey number five, he revealed that it was in homage to club legend Zinedine Zidane. The move also saw Birmingham City receive 6 million pounds from the transfer due to their sell-on clause.

Since his arrival, it looks like he just can't stop scoring and bagged his third consecutive player of the match award in La Liga. He has now matched Cristiano Ronaldo's feat of scoring four goals in his first three games in La Liga. The Portugal attacker scored against Deportivo La Coruna, Espanyol, and then followed it up with a brace against Xerez in a home match, after his arrival from Manchester United in 2009.

The 20-year-old has now scored four of Real Madrid's six goals this season. His presence has been a huge boost to the side, especially after Vinicius Jr. was injured against Celta Vigo. He has also become the first midfielder since Cesc Fabregas in 2011 to score four times in his first three La Liga fixtures.

Speaking after Real Madrid's win over Celta, head coach Carlo Ancelotti said, "Bellingham is doing very well, he keeps scoring and contributing to the team. Vinicius had a niggle in the first half and we changed him. We'll see what it is in the next few hours, it looks like some discomfort in the muscle in his leg."

Pointing out the former Durtmund star's qualities, he said, "Goals aren't his biggest quality but he's doing well. He is good off the ball, he's intelligent and his timing is good. He's got a lot of ability on the edge of the area."

Real Madrid face Getafe in their upcoming La Liga fixture, on Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu. All eyes will be on Bellingham, who will look to score in his fourth game as well, just like Ronaldo did against Villarreal.

