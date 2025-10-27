Lamine Yamal learns harsh lesson, time to take a leaf out of Messi's playbook as Real Madrid's hunger eclipses Barcelona

El Clasico is never a fixture with clear favourites, and Lamine Yamal learned that the hard way as Barcelona fell to Real Madrid on Sunday night. The 18-year-old made some bold comments ahead of the big-ticket La Liga clash, firing shots at Real Madrid and reminding them of their dominant show over them throughout the last season. However, the night quickly turned on its head as Real Madrid exacted revenge at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a 2-1 victory. Lamine Yamal failed to live up to the expectations against Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico.(REUTERS)

The Barcelona prodigy sparked controversy before the Santiago Bernabéu clash, accusing Los Blancos of “cheating” and “complaining” in a TV interview. He also reignited the rivalry by posting an Instagram story recalling Barcelona’s previous dominance at the Bernabéu on the eve of the game. However, it all backfired for him on the field.

Yamal, donning the number 10 jersey for the first time in Clasico, tried to fit in the big shoes of Lionel Messi, who had several memorable nights at Bernabeu, but the the Spaniard failed to do so this Sunday. Messi, arguably the greatest player ever, during his days at Barcelona, was knocked for his humble attitude both on and off the field, while it's not the case with Yamal—a player who represents the Gen Z generation.

However, he must realise that football is decided on the pitch, and mind games rarely hold weight in a clash like El Clasico. Messi earned his GOAT status through years of consistency—it’s not about imitation, but Yamal could certainly learn composure from him.

The Spaniard finished second in the Ballon d'Or last season, which further drew comparisons with Messi, who won it for a record eight times. In recent months, Yamal’s off-field issues and personal controversies have drawn more attention than his performances, slightly stalling his progress. He must address these distractions quickly to ensure his immense talent doesn’t fade before reaching its full potential.

At 18, Yamal has a decent record against Real Madrid with three goals and two assists. With an undeniable talent, he is touted to add a lot more to this tally, but Sunday night should serve as a lesson to him.

Earlier in his career, Yamal disliked it when opponents commented about him before a match — something he proved at Euro 2024 by silencing Adrien Rabiot with a stunning strike against France. Ironically, he now resembles what he once opposed, but at his age, there’s still plenty of time for reflection and growth.

Meanwhile, Yamal failed to back his bold comments with his performance on the field; as a result, Madrid's Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Jr, and Thibaut Courtois confronted him after the match.

Lamine Yamal vs Real Madrid on Sunday

Shots - 2

Shots on target - 0

Chances Created - 2

Touches - 78

Touches in opposition box - 3

Dribbles completed - 4/8

Possession lost - 22

Real Madrid looked hungrier under new manager Xabi Alonso. He was involved in his first Clasico as manager, helping his players complete revenge for last year's humiliations, when Barcelona beat them on four occasions.

Under their new manager, Real Madrid appeared composed and dangerous in attack, with a disciplined defensive setup to match. Kylian Mbappe, though caught offside four times, looked far more settled in the No. 9 role, opening the scoring, while Jude Bellingham rediscovered his touch, bolstering Madrid’s attacking prowess.

Vincius Jr tried to disrupt the Barcelona defensive line but couldn't find himself on the scoresheet, which led to his outburst while getting subbed in the 72nd minute of the game.

Barcelona not ready with bench strength

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Barcelona definitely missed two of their attacking heroes from last season - Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Although Marcus Rashford had a decent game with an assist and a couple of good chances he created but it was nothing close to what Raphinha produced last season for Barcelona in big matches. Barcelona’s attack lacked Raphinha’s trademark runs to pierce the opposition defence, while Ferran Torres struggled to make an impact in front of goal — a clear sign the team isn’t yet prepared for a post-Lewandowski era. The bench, too, failed to inspire confidence, once again revealing the club’s thinning depth and ongoing financial woes.

Injuries have undoubtedly hurt the Catalan giants, but Hansi Flick’s absence proved equally costly. His red card against Girona left the defending champions struggling for direction, and they now find themselves five points adrift of Real Madrid.

With more than half the season still to play, Barcelona will have their chance to catch Madrid again. But for that to happen, several things must fall into place — the injury crisis needs resolving, and Yamal must rediscover his focus and form on the pitch.