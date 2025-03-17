Menu Explore
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
Lamine Yamal sets stage on fire with a golazo in stoppage time as Barcelona complete 4-2 remontada over Atletico Madrid

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2025 07:11 AM IST

Lamine Yamal scored an magnificent goal from outside the box two minutes into the stoppage time as Barcelona completed an incredible remontada over Atletico.

17-year-old Lamine Yamal continues to rule the big stages in football as he scored another crucial goal for Barcelona in a crucial game. Yamal turned up big to complete Barcelona's remontada against rivals Atletico Madrid at Metropolitano Stadium and scored a golazo from outside the box in the extra time to put his team ahead. It was the game for the ages where Barcelona were 0-2 down in the 70th minute when Atletico scored their second goal courtesy of Alexander Sorloth. The Catalan giants didn't hold back and broke the barrier with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring for them in the 72nd minute, which was the start of something extraordinary for them in the final minutes.

Lamine Yamal scored the third goal for Barcelona in the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.(AFP)
Lamine Yamal scored the third goal for Barcelona in the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.(AFP)

Hansi Flick was once again right on the money with his substitutes as Ferran Torres came from the bench and scored a header in the 78th minute to make it 2-2.

Meanwhile, Yamal decided the game and scored another goal from outside the box two minutes into stoppage time, as Barcelona took a 3-2 lead in the 90+2 to get ahead for the first time in the game.

After the match, the 17-year-old wunderkind talked about the crucial win and his brilliant goal from outside the box.

"It was very important to get the three points today," said Yamal. "At the end of the anger, of the impotence of seeing that we weren't comfortable, we showed our best side, we gave the best we had.

"It was clear to me that if I scored it would be in important games. Since the ball was on the other side of the pitch I could see Gallagher was moving away from me and as soon as it came to me I saw the opportunity and I saw the shot," he added.

Torres nets a brace

Torres put the icing on the cake with his second of the night, six minutes late, which was the final nail in Atletico's coffin. With the win, Barcelona moved to the top of the table, as they now have the same points as Real Madrid—60—and also have a game in hand to take the lead over them in the intense title race.

Flick was also impressed with his team's never-give-up attitude on the field as Barcelona completed another comeback this season.

"I am happy and proud of this team. They never give up... It's a great three points and we are happy to be top," Barcelona coach Flick told a press conference.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
