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Last-gasp Tomas stunner sends Stuttgart into German Cup final

Last-gasp Tomas stunner sends Stuttgart into German Cup final

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:15 am IST
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Tiago Tomas' stunning 119th-minute back-heel sent Stuttgart to a German Cup final meeting with Bayern Munich after a 2-1 extra-time home win over Freiburg on Thursday.

Last-gasp Tomas stunner sends Stuttgart into German Cup final

Maximilian Eggestein's first-half opener had Freiburg on track for a second German Cup final but Deniz Undav levelled things up with 20 minutes remaining.

Moments away from a penalty shootout, Tomas lept high and glanced a clever back-heel into the left-hand corner to keep Stuttgart's German Cup title defence on track.

Stuttgart, who opened the German football season with a home Supercup clash against freshly minted Bundesliga champions Bayern, will now face the Bavarians once again in the final match of the domestic campaign.

Freiburg took the lead with 28 minutes gone when Eggestein got a boot to a Matthias Ginter header and edged it past Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel.

Former Freiburg forward Ermedin Demirovic had a chance to equalise just before the break but lifted a close-range shot over the bar.

The match looked headed for penalties but Tomas' incredible display of skill in the final minute booked Stuttgart's spot in the Berlin showpiece on May 23.

dwi/nf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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