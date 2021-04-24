Home / Sports / Football / Late Willock strike earns Newcastle 1-1 draw at misfiring Liverpool
Newcastle United's Joe Willock celebrates scoring their first goal with manager Steve Bruce, Allan Saint-Maximin and Paul Dummett.(Pool via REUTERS)

Joe Willock scored an equaliser in the dying seconds of stoppage time as Newcastle United earned a 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday to boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Newcastle substitute Callum Wilson thought he had equalised in stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside by the English striker.

But the visitors did not relent and eventually snatched a point through Willock's goal from virtually the last kick of the match, punishing the reds, who dominated possession and fired in nine shots on target but were unable to add to their opening goal.

