Leandro Paredes loses cool, pushes Eric Garcia and Gavi to the ground after Spain's World Cup triumph

Spain's World Cup celebrations were briefly overshadowed by heated scenes involving several Argentina players after the final whistle. The flashpoint began when Spain's players rushed towards the centre of the pitch to celebrate their title and a few of them unintentionally crossed paths with Nahuel Molina. The Argentina defender took exception to the incident, which led to Rodri stepping in before Eric Garcia became involved in a verbal exchange with Molina. As the argument escalated, Leandro Paredes arrived and the situation quickly turned physical.

Spain's Gavi falls as he scuffles with Argentina's Leandro Paredes (5) and Thiago Almada after World Cup final. (AP Photo)

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Paredes lost his temper after Argentina's defeat and became the central figure in the confrontation. He shoved Eric Garcia to the ground, prompting players from both teams to rush in and separate those involved. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni stepped in to pull Garcia away and calm the situation. The altercation did not end there, as Paredes then forcefully pushed Gavi during the melee, leading to another round of shoving before teammates and officials restored order. The ugly scenes briefly interrupted Spain's celebrations after their World Cup triumph. It was a disappointing end to Argentina's campaign, with emotions boiling over after their hopes of defending the title came to an end.

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{{^usCountry}} Argentina delivered a disappointing performance as Spain outplayed them for most of the World Cup final. While the defeat itself was difficult to take, Paredes' actions after the final whistle made matters worse, with the ugly confrontations overshadowing what should have been the focus on Spain's deserved triumph. After receiving a yellow card during the match, the Argentina midfielder was shown a red card for his involvement in the post-match scuffle. Spain outclassed Argentina {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina delivered a disappointing performance as Spain outplayed them for most of the World Cup final. While the defeat itself was difficult to take, Paredes' actions after the final whistle made matters worse, with the ugly confrontations overshadowing what should have been the focus on Spain's deserved triumph. After receiving a yellow card during the match, the Argentina midfielder was shown a red card for his involvement in the post-match scuffle. Spain outclassed Argentina {{/usCountry}}

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Spain completely outplayed the 2022 champions and controlled the World Cup final from start to finish. Argentina survived for as long as they did largely because of a determined defensive effort and an outstanding performance from Emiliano Martinez, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep the score level. However, Spain's relentless pressure finally paid off in extra time when Ferran Torres broke the deadlock in the 106th minute with the decisive goal. Argentina struggled throughout the contest and failed to impose themselves in attack, spending most of the match pinned back in their own half. Remarkably, Lionel Scaloni's side did not register a single shot during the first 90 minutes, underlining Spain's complete control of the game. Despite Argentina's resilience at the back, Spain deserved their victory after dominating possession, creating the better chances and dictating the tempo throughout the final.