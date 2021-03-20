Home / Sports / Football / Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL
Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL

Fulham missed a chance to move out of the relegation zone for the first time since December.
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Leeds United, at Craven Cottage stadium.(AP)

Patrick Bamford responded to his omission from the England squad with a goal as Leeds ended their misfortunes in London by beating Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League.

After Bamford's 29th-minute opener, Fulham's Joachim Andersen equalized with his first goal for the club, and Raphinha notched Leeds' winner.

Leeds had lost all five of its games in London this season, and was winless in its last 16 visits to the capital in all competitions, losing 14.

Leeds took the lead when Jack Harrison's cross found Bamford, who put it past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola just before the half-hour mark.

Leeds' advantage did not last long however, with stand-in captain Andersen equalizing for Fulham from an Ademola Lookman corner. The goal was Andersen's first since his arrival on loan from Lyon in the summer transfer window.

It was also the first time Fulham has scored from a set-piece since December.

At the start of the second half, Fulham succumbed to Leeds' pressure, and broke down in the 58th.

Kalvin Phillips dispossessed Mario Lemina, then another defensive error from Fulham allowed the ball to be played through to Bamford, who found Raphinha, with the winger able to slot past Areola.

