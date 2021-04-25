Home / Sports / Football / Leeds' exploits continue with scoreless draw vs Man United
Leeds' exploits continue with scoreless draw vs Man United

Leeds, which previously claimed a point against Liverpool after a 2-1 win at Manchester City, stretched its unbeaten run to six games as it moved ninth and atoned for a 6-2 loss to United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December.
AP | , Leeds, England
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Leeds United's head coach Marcelo Bielsa, center, and Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer greet each other.(AP)

Promoted Leeds continued its exploits against the Premier League’s “Big Six” on Sunday with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

Leeds, which previously claimed a point against Liverpool after a 2-1 win at Manchester City, stretched its unbeaten run to six games as it moved ninth and atoned for a 6-2 loss to United in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in December.

Man United’s team bus entered Elland Road with minimum fuss, in contrast to Monday night when angry Leeds fans hurled abuse at Liverpool’s squad in reaction to its part in plans to form the elite Super League.

In his program notes, Leeds director Angus Kinnear described the Super League plans as “deeply cynical,” “seditious” and “a betrayal of every true football supporter.”

United extended its unbeaten away run to 24 league games, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will hope to do better against Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal match on Thursday.

