Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks
- Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
Justin Jackson had a season-high 22 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.
Jackson hit all four of his 3-point attempts, including one from the top of the key with 14.9 seconds left to put the Thunder ahead by five and all but put the game away.
Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
Darius Bazley assisted on the final Jackson 3-pointer for the 32nd assist by the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City snap a three-game losing streak.
Al Horford scored 20 points and led the Thunder with nine assists. Luguentz Dort added 19 points and Bazley 18.
Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 13 rebounds.
Milwaukee dropped its third consecutive game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points while Khris Middleton added 23 and Bobby Portis 21.
The Thunder led for much of the middle two quarters before Milwaukee made its push.
Oklahoma City led by 11 with about seven minutes left in the third before the Bucks closed the quarter with a 23-12 run to force a tie heading into the fourth.
The Bucks nearly matched their first-half point total in the third quarter alone, scoring 40 points.
Bryn Forbes and Portis led the way for Milwaukee in the quarter, combining for 22 points -- 12 by Forbes.
The Bucks jumped ahead early, leading 13-3 just more than four minutes in, and looked to bury Oklahoma City quickly.
But after a cold start from the field, making just 1 of 7 to start the game, Oklahoma City made six of its next eight shots to reel off a 14-0 run and take their first lead of the game.
While the Thunder got hot from the floor, Milwaukee went the other way.
In scoring just 41 points before halftime, the Bucks were just 3 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.
Milwaukee hadn't scored fewer than 45 first-half points in any game this season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks
- Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All eyes on Manika Batra in women's first TT nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Rawat wins inaugural 35km race walk gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UFC 258: There is a reason why Kamaru Usman hasn't been beaten since 2013
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Shingade and Bhor steal the show on Day 2 of Super League Kho Kho
- In the Pool A match, Karnataka’s Sudarshan and Punjab’s Harkirat Singh guided Jaguars thrilling one point win over Rhinos. Harkirat impressed in the defence with spending two minutes 55 seconds on the mat while Sudarshan chased down seven points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajput wins gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 trials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox