IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Justin Jackson, second from right, celebrates with teammates center Al Horford, left, forward Darius Bazley, second from left, and guard Kenrich Williams (34) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after shooting a three-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Justin Jackson, second from right, celebrates with teammates center Al Horford, left, forward Darius Bazley, second from left, and guard Kenrich Williams (34) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after shooting a three-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
others

Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks

  • Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:20 PM IST

Justin Jackson had a season-high 22 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Jackson hit all four of his 3-point attempts, including one from the top of the key with 14.9 seconds left to put the Thunder ahead by five and all but put the game away.

Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.

Darius Bazley assisted on the final Jackson 3-pointer for the 32nd assist by the Thunder, helping Oklahoma City snap a three-game losing streak.

Al Horford scored 20 points and led the Thunder with nine assists. Luguentz Dort added 19 points and Bazley 18.

Hamidou Diallo had a career-high 13 rebounds.

Milwaukee dropped its third consecutive game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 24 points while Khris Middleton added 23 and Bobby Portis 21.

The Thunder led for much of the middle two quarters before Milwaukee made its push.

Oklahoma City led by 11 with about seven minutes left in the third before the Bucks closed the quarter with a 23-12 run to force a tie heading into the fourth.

The Bucks nearly matched their first-half point total in the third quarter alone, scoring 40 points.

Bryn Forbes and Portis led the way for Milwaukee in the quarter, combining for 22 points -- 12 by Forbes.

The Bucks jumped ahead early, leading 13-3 just more than four minutes in, and looked to bury Oklahoma City quickly.

But after a cold start from the field, making just 1 of 7 to start the game, Oklahoma City made six of its next eight shots to reel off a 14-0 run and take their first lead of the game.

While the Thunder got hot from the floor, Milwaukee went the other way.

In scoring just 41 points before halftime, the Bucks were just 3 of 18 from behind the 3-point line.

Milwaukee hadn't scored fewer than 45 first-half points in any game this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Justin Jackson, second from right, celebrates with teammates center Al Horford, left, forward Darius Bazley, second from left, and guard Kenrich Williams (34) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after shooting a three-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Justin Jackson, second from right, celebrates with teammates center Al Horford, left, forward Darius Bazley, second from left, and guard Kenrich Williams (34) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) after shooting a three-point basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP)
others

Justin Jackson leads Thunder past slumping Bucks

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • Jackson didn't play much early in the season but with Oklahoma City being shorthanded recently, his role has grown. He's combined for 42 points over the past two games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Manika Batra.(PTI)
File image of Manika Batra.(PTI)
others

All eyes on Manika Batra in women's first TT nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:21 PM IST
The marquee event will be a singles-only tournament and will be held in a bio-secure environment at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics generic image.(File)
Athletics generic image.(File)
others

Manish Rawat wins inaugural 35km race walk gold

PTI, Ranchi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:27 PM IST
The 35km race walk event was being staged in India for the first time in the wake of the World Athletics decision to do away with the 50km race walk after the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron Woodley in a welterweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. Usman and Gilbert Burns were teammates only a year ago, and their children were fast friends. After Usman's split from their gym and Burns' impressive rise in the welterweight division, they'll meet for Usman's title belt at UFC 258 this weekend. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)
FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron Woodley in a welterweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. Usman and Gilbert Burns were teammates only a year ago, and their children were fast friends. After Usman's split from their gym and Burns' impressive rise in the welterweight division, they'll meet for Usman's title belt at UFC 258 this weekend. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP)
others

UFC 258: There is a reason why Kamaru Usman hasn't been beaten since 2013

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:33 PM IST
With the victory, Usman (18-1) has now won 17 consecutive fights, including all 13 of his UFC bouts. That tops former longtime champion Georges St-Pierre's record win streak in the welterweight division. It was Usman's third successful defense of the belt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players in action
Players in action
others

Maharashtra’s Shingade and Bhor steal the show on Day 2 of Super League Kho Kho

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • In the Pool A match, Karnataka’s Sudarshan and Punjab’s Harkirat Singh guided Jaguars thrilling one point win over Rhinos. Harkirat impressed in the defence with spending two minutes 55 seconds on the mat while Sudarshan chased down seven points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
others

Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sanjeev Rajput.(File image)
File image of Sanjeev Rajput.(File image)
others

Rajput wins gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions T4 trials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Rajput shot his best qualifying score of the four trials, a top-class 1182, to advance to the eight-man final in pole position. Following him in the second place was Madhya Pradesh's young Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who shot an equally impressive 1181.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP