Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leverkusen's Alonso admits 'mixed feelings' after a tactical clinic with no goals against Bayern

AP |
Feb 16, 2025 02:51 AM IST

Leverkusen's Alonso admits 'mixed feelings' after a tactical clinic with no goals against Bayern

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Xabi Alonso sank to his knees, leaned back and put both hands over his face. Once again, his team failed to score.

HT Image
HT Image

Bayer Leverkusen had already hit the bar twice when Florian Wirtz skewed a shot just wide of the post in added time, prompting his coach's display of frustration on Saturday.

Alonso admitted even he was surprised how well his team's tactics worked against a Bayern Munich team which was rendered almost toothless. “We didn’t expect to be so dominant,” Alonso said.

The only problem was, Leverkusen didn't win. Its Bundesliga title defense now looks a faint hope.

“There are mixed feelings. On one side, the feeling that you have played a fantastic game. I think that the way we have played, it’s been our best game against Bayern this year, probably even last year," Alonso said.

“The way we have been able to play, with the ball, against the ball, we have done almost everything right. We missed the goal, but we have created enough chances to score, so from that side I have to compliment my team. Really a fantastic performance.”

Alonso benched both of his main strikers and relied on Wirtz's creativity and the pace of Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella to test Bayern's defense. They all had chances to score, but none did.

With a 0-0 draw, Bayern's lead remains eight points and Leverkusen's already slim title hopes now likely require Bayern to collapse over the 12 remaining games.

Alonso remained unbeaten in six games as a coach against Bayern in all competitions. They might meet again soon. If Bayern can get past Celtic in the Champions League playoffs, it faces either Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. Kane not a factor

Bayern recorded just two shots all game, neither on target, and none before the 73rd minute.

It was hardly a great showcase for Harry Kane, whose England coach Thomas Tuchel was watching from the stands.

All Kane had to show for his effort was an offside, off-target header in the first half — Kane needed medical treatment after colliding face-first with a defender on his follow through — and a shot that was fired into a defender's legs and went down as a block.

Coach Vincent Kompany said his team “expended a lot of energy” in beating Celtic 2-1 on Wednesday and praised his team's gritty defending. “We defended well and it comes after a huge fight in Glasgow. We have to be ready again on Tuesday.”

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On