Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ligue 1: Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu fine after collapsing, says teammate
football

Ligue 1: Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu fine after collapsing, says teammate

Girondins de Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu is feeling fine after collapsing in the sixth minute of their Ligue 1 match at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, his teammate Remy Oudin said.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Bordeaux's Samuel Kalu lays on the pitch as players call the medic during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Bordeaux at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)(AP)

Girondins de Bordeaux striker Samuel Kalu is feeling fine after collapsing in the sixth minute of their Ligue 1 match at Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, his teammate Remy Oudin said.

Oudin replaced Kalu in the 14th minute after the 23-year-old Nigerian fell to the ground on a hot evening at the Stade Velodrome, with medics rushing onto the pitch with a stretcher to attend him.

ALSO READ| La Liga: Lionel Messi gone but not forgotten as Barcelona wins league opener

Having been shielded by his teammates after he collapsed, Kalu was able to get up and walk off the pitch with their help while holding an ice pack against his head.

The striker, who also collapsed from severe dehydration during a Nigeria training session at the 2019 African Cup of Nations, resumed playing several moments later but appeared groggy and was eventually substituted.

"According to the doctor, it was just a dizzy spell," said Oudin, who netted Bordeaux's equaliser as they fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw.

"He is to take more tests and we will know more tomorrow (Monday) during the day. It gave us a bit of a chill and it's still quite shocking.

"We inevitably thought about what happened with (Denmark midfielder Christian) Eriksen, the whole team and everyone was scared. We're happy for Kalu, everything is fine and that's the most important thing."

The stadium went silent during the incident, which brought back memories of Eriksen's collapse at Euro 2020 in June when he suffered a heart attack in the first half of Denmark's match against Finland in Copenhagen.

Eriksen's life was saved when CPR was administered to him on the pitch and his heart was re-started with a defibrillator before he was taken to hospital, where he recovered after undergoing heart surgery.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ligue 1 olympique de marseille
TRENDING NEWS

Man bags world record for ‘farthest backflip between horizontal bars’. Watch

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP