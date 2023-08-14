Lionel Messi and wife Antonela Roccuzzo celebrate Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory with the Beckhams

Having played just five matches for Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has already enthralled football fans in America. In his last Inter Miami appearance, Messi scored a goal to clinch a convincing 4-0 win against Charlotte FC. It helped Inter Miami reach the semi-finals of the Leagues Cup. Following the emphatic victory, Messi and Inter Miami co-owner, legendary footballer David Beckham, were seen taking part in a lavish party. The two were joined by their wives Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham at the iconic Japanese restaurant, Gekko, in Miami. The American side’s newly signed players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba were also part of the celebration.

David Beckham poses with Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Spice Girls icon and fashion mogul Victoria has also shared a couple of pictures of their grand celebration on Instagram. “I love Miami. So much fun last night. Kisses David Beckham, Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi,” Victoria wrote in the caption box. Replying to the post, Antonela dropped a red heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lionel Messi and David Beckham’s bonding has now seemed to have got stronger both on and off the pitch. Ahead of the quarter-final match against Charlotte FC, the Argentine fulfilled a dream of Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven Beckham. Messi surprised the football world as he walked out onto the pitch along with Harper. Praising Messi for this endearing gesture, Victoria penned a heartfelt message on Instagram. Sharing a couple of pictures of Harper along with the legendary footballer, Victoria wrote, “Another great win last night in Miami! A special moment for Harper walking out with Lionel Messi.”

Lionel Messi, the World Cup-winning skipper, continued his fine form in Inter Miami jersey by netting an 86th-minute goal against Charlotte FC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Now he's not doing any more or less than he did in the World Cup, now he's affirming what he said when he arrived, that 'he was coming to compete and see if we could win'... it's been infectious for everyone,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino had told the reporters.

Talking about Messi’s leadership skills, he added, “Messi's leadership on and off the pitch has been very marked in recent years. I mentioned the World Cup because it was a reflection of the leadership he is having now, which is different from the years before when he started, when his only focus was football.”

Lionel Messi has till now scored eight goals for Inter Miami. In the next game, the Leagues Cup semi-finals, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be up against Philadelphia Union. The match will take place on August 15. Messi was expected to make his Major League Soccer (MLS) debut against Charlotte FC on August 20 but the game had to be postponed due to Inter Miami’s progression in the Leagues Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON