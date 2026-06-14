Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are on the cusp of creating history at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi has scored 13 goals in five World Cup appearances. Meanwhile, Mbappe has scored 12 in only two tournament appearances. This is the Argentine's sixth World Cup and Mbappe's third. Both have the chance to break Miroslav Klose's record as the all-time top goalscorer in World Cups.

Lionel Messi has been tipped to break a huge FIFA World Cup record.(REUTERS)

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The German legend scored 16 goals across four World Cup appearances, an all-time record. He is ahead of Brazil's Ronaldo (15 goals) and Gerd Muller (14).

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Klose expects his iconic record to be broken in this year's edition in North America. He also feels that the expanded format makes it easier for players to overtake his tally.

‘I expect my record to be broken in this tournament’

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the 2014 World Cup winner said, "I expect my record to be broken in this tournament."

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{{^usCountry}} "With more teams, there are more matches and therefore more opportunities to score goals. And I expect Argentina and France to go far. That's perfectly fine, the record will be broken eventually anyway, Messi is welcome to do it. I'm a huge Messi fan, always have been." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With more teams, there are more matches and therefore more opportunities to score goals. And I expect Argentina and France to go far. That's perfectly fine, the record will be broken eventually anyway, Messi is welcome to do it. I'm a huge Messi fan, always have been." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also had special praise for Lionel Messi and revealed that he and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni are 'good friends'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also had special praise for Lionel Messi and revealed that he and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni are 'good friends'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Messi is a genius. And I also have a lot of respect for the Argentinian coach Scaloni. I played with him at Lazio. He showed me around the city a bit back then. We're good friends," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Messi is a genius. And I also have a lot of respect for the Argentinian coach Scaloni. I played with him at Lazio. He showed me around the city a bit back then. We're good friends," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other than winning the 2014 World Cup, Klose finished second with Germany in 2002, where they lost to Brazil in the final. He was also part of the team which finished third in 2006 and 2010. He scored five goals on his World Cup debut in 2002 and won the Golden Boot in 2006, scoring five again. He bagged four goals in 2010 and scored twice in 2014. In 2014, he also overtook Ronaldo's then-record of 15 goals. He retired from international football in August 2014. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other than winning the 2014 World Cup, Klose finished second with Germany in 2002, where they lost to Brazil in the final. He was also part of the team which finished third in 2006 and 2010. He scored five goals on his World Cup debut in 2002 and won the Golden Boot in 2006, scoring five again. He bagged four goals in 2010 and scored twice in 2014. In 2014, he also overtook Ronaldo's then-record of 15 goals. He retired from international football in August 2014. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, for Messi and Mbappe, it will be about winning the title this year. Argentina defeated France in the 2022 final, and it was an entertaining affair.

The South Americans took a 2-0 lead at half-time, courtesy of a Messi penalty and a goal from Angel Di Maria. But Mbappe came to France's rescue in the 80th minute, converting a penalty and then volleying the equaliser in the next minute. After Messi made it 3-2 in extra-time, Mbappe once again equalised for France, converting another penalty. In the shootout, Argentina came out on top and France failed to make it back-to-back titles.

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