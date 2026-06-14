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Lionel Messi backed to break iconic FIFA World Cup record by the man who owns it: ‘He is welcome to do it’

Lionel Messi is set to appear in his sixth FIFA World Cup, with Argentina defending their title.

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 06:03 am IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are on the cusp of creating history at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi has scored 13 goals in five World Cup appearances. Meanwhile, Mbappe has scored 12 in only two tournament appearances. This is the Argentine's sixth World Cup and Mbappe's third. Both have the chance to break Miroslav Klose's record as the all-time top goalscorer in World Cups.

Lionel Messi has been tipped to break a huge FIFA World Cup record.(REUTERS)

The German legend scored 16 goals across four World Cup appearances, an all-time record. He is ahead of Brazil's Ronaldo (15 goals) and Gerd Muller (14).

Also Read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo would gift us iPads, mobile phones, perfumes’: Alvaro Morata shares untold Real Madrid story

Klose expects his iconic record to be broken in this year's edition in North America. He also feels that the expanded format makes it easier for players to overtake his tally.

‘I expect my record to be broken in this tournament’

Speaking to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the 2014 World Cup winner said, "I expect my record to be broken in this tournament."

Meanwhile, for Messi and Mbappe, it will be about winning the title this year. Argentina defeated France in the 2022 final, and it was an entertaining affair.

The South Americans took a 2-0 lead at half-time, courtesy of a Messi penalty and a goal from Angel Di Maria. But Mbappe came to France's rescue in the 80th minute, converting a penalty and then volleying the equaliser in the next minute. After Messi made it 3-2 in extra-time, Mbappe once again equalised for France, converting another penalty. In the shootout, Argentina came out on top and France failed to make it back-to-back titles.

 
lionel messi football fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi backed to break iconic FIFA World Cup record by the man who owns it: ‘He is welcome to do it’
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