‘Cristiano Ronaldo would gift us iPads, mobile phones, perfumes’: Alvaro Morata shares untold Real Madrid story

Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his generosity during their time together at Real Madrid. Morata took a walk down memory lane, revealing that Ronaldo would give gifts to younger teammates. Alvaro Morata hailed Cristiano Ronaldo. (AFP)

Speaking on the El Camino de Mario podcast, Morata claimed that Ronaldo played a huge role in helping him settle during his early days at Real Madrid.

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‘He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular’: Alvaro Morata The AC Milan striker revealed that Ronaldo would take him shopping and also gave gifts to other teammates, like iPads and mobile phones.

"I remember when I was young and we went for pre-seasons, he would tell me what I needed or we would go shopping, He would give us an iPad, a mobile phone, perfumes… it was spectacular", said Morata.

"The first phase was not the same as the second. In the first, I was very young and perhaps I wasn't used to the demands that a player of his level imposes. There are times when, perhaps, a kid who comes off the bench or who wants to show off shoots at the goal because his friends or family are in the stadium.

"It's normal that the demand is incredible, but with me he always had exceptional treatment," he added.

Morata also had a second spell with Ronaldo at Juventus, which showed another side of the Portugal star's personality. He hailed Ronaldo's dedication to the sport, which made him the greatest ever.

"We spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. What I would say about Cristiano is that, despite everything you see from the outside, when you go to dinner with him, it’s mind-blowing. He understands everything, he’s studied a lot of things. He’s cultured in all areas of life, which is impressive," he said.

"What can I say? There are things about Cristiano that leave you speechless. You'd arrive from a trip at five in the morning, eager to get home and lie down in bed, and the guy starts doing sit-ups, cold showers, and cycling. A guy who does that, who you see how he lives and how he faces life, I can't say he's not just the best I've ever played with, but the best of all time," he added.