Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he remains among the game's finest, despite nearing his 39th birthday and no longer playing in Europe. The Argentina captain delivered a vintage display against Algeria, taking control of the match and scoring the first World Cup hat-trick of his career at the age of 38. It was a special occasion for Messi, who was playing in a World Cup as a reigning world champion for the first time after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago. Rather than being weighed down by expectations, he embraced the moment and produced a performance worthy of the occasion. Sharp, decisive and influential throughout, Messi led Argentina's attack from start to finish. His display sent a strong message to the rest of the tournament that he remains the heartbeat of this Argentina side and is determined to play a leading role in their bid to retain the World Cup crown.

Lionel Messi had tears in his eyes after scoring the opening goal vs Algeria.(X and AP)

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Messi was visibly emotional after opening the scoring against Algeria, with tears in his eyes as he celebrated. After the match, the Argentina captain revealed the moment was linked to personal struggles rather than anything football-related.

“Yes, I cried after my first goal… it was for something completely unrelated to football. I went through some difficult days, but I’m grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it," Messi said after the match as he bagged the Player of the Match.

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{{^usCountry}} The Argentina captain was equally moved by the support from the stands, paying tribute to the thousands of fans who packed the stadium for the opening match. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Argentina captain was equally moved by the support from the stands, paying tribute to the thousands of fans who packed the stadium for the opening match. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I thank the fans because they have proven once again that Argentina is an exceptional case. They’ve filled the stadium again, I don’t know if there were 80,000 spectators or more," he added. Messi loves playing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I thank the fans because they have proven once again that Argentina is an exceptional case. They’ve filled the stadium again, I don’t know if there were 80,000 spectators or more," he added. Messi loves playing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With his sensational hat-trick, Messi drew level with German legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in World Cup history, taking his tally to 16 goals. The Argentina captain set the tone with a stunning strike in the 17th minute before adding two more after the break, producing a commanding display to underline his influence on the contest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With his sensational hat-trick, Messi drew level with German legend Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in World Cup history, taking his tally to 16 goals. The Argentina captain set the tone with a stunning strike in the 17th minute before adding two more after the break, producing a commanding display to underline his influence on the contest. {{/usCountry}}

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Even after achieving almost everything the sport has to offer, Messi said his love for football remains unchanged.

“I love playing football; it has been my passion since I was little kid. When I'm in good form, I give everything I have on the field," he said.

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