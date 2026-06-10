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Lionel Messi caught in major data leak as passport details exposed at FIFA World Cup warm-up game

Argentina's pre-World Cup game game was marred by a security oversight that leaked passport details of several players, including Lionel Messi.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 07:40 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Lionel Messi marked his return to action from a hamstring injury as he came off the bench in a FIFA World Cup warm-up game on Tuesday against Iceland to score a goal in Argentina's 3-0 win in front of over 88,000 people in Alabama's Jordan-Hare Stadium. However, the game was marred by a security oversight that leaked passport details of several Argentine players, including Messi.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on during the second half against Iceland during a Road to 26 men's international friendly at Jordan-Hare Stadium(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Occasionally, the team sheets issued an hour before the start of the game include the passport numbers of each player. But they are blurred out when released to the media. According to media reports, that did not happen when Argentina took on Iceland on Tuesday in a pre-World Cup game as the likes of Messi, Lisandro Martinez, and Enzo Fernandez all had their passport numbers exposed in the official team sheet, which was later reproduced by several local media organisations. In fact, the details of all the players in the starting XI and the substitutes had been leaked.

Iceland did not submit their passport numbers in their team sheet and hence avoided the fate.

The match was organised by Road to ‘26, a company sponsored by Turkish Airlines, which has organised several warm-up games this time.

The defending champions will kick off their title defence with a Group J match against Algeria on Tuesday.

 
fifa world cup lionel messi argentina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi caught in major data leak as passport details exposed at FIFA World Cup warm-up game
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