Lionel Messi drops a retirement bombshell after hat-trick against Bolivia: ‘…these can be my last games’

Lionel Messi produced a five-star performance in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers to power Argentina to a massive 6-0 win over Bolivia. The Argentine legend was at his very best in front of the home crowd in Buenos Aires and netted a sensational hat-trick; adding to it, he also provided a couple of assists to make it a five-goal contribution. Messi was making his second appearance for Argentina after returning from an injury that he sustained during the Copa America Final earlier this year. Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match against Bolivia.(AFP)

The eight-time Ballon d'Or equalled his rival Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of most hat-tricks in international football - 10. Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points, having returned to winning ways after losing to Colombia last month and drawing with Venezuela last week.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the 19th minute following a defending error from Marcelo Suarez. Later in the first half, he assisted Lautaro Martinez (43rd minute) and Julian Alvarez (45 + 3rd minute) to help Argentina stamp their authority in the match. In the final minutes, he smashed a couple of goals to complete his hat-trick.

The 37-year-old admitted that witnessing the home fans chanting his name throughout the game was emotional for him.

"It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans," Messi said after the game. "It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home."

Meanwhile, Messi also dropped a bombshell that he is at the fag end of his career though he asserted that he has not set any deadline for his future.

"I didn't set any date or deadline about my future, I'm just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games," he added.

He further talked about the current phase of his career with the Argentina team, where he was surrounded by younger teammates.

"It's a joy to be present and appreciate this moment. Being surrounded by younger teammates, given my age, makes me feel like a kid again," Messi said. "I find myself doing silly things because I feel so comfortable. As long as I maintain that feeling and can continue contributing to the team, I plan to be here enjoying [the national team]," he added.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni doesn't want his captain to leave the team anytime soon.

"The only thing I ask of him is to keep playing as long as he can. It's a joy to watch him on the soccer field. He never ceases to amaze us," Scaloni said.