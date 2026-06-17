Lionel Messi equals Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goal-scoring record with historic hat-trick in 3-0 win

Lionel Messi added another remarkable chapter to his World Cup story with a stunning hat-trick against Algeria, making an emphatic start to the 2026 tournament. The Argentina captain, who became the first player in history to appear in six FIFA World Cups, once again demonstrated why he remains one of football's defining figures despite approaching his 39th birthday later this month.

Lionel Messi scripted history in World Cup with a hat-trick against Algeria.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The hat-trick carried significance beyond Argentina's comfortable victory. It took Messi to 16 World Cup goals, drawing him level with German great Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest scorer in the tournament's history. It was also the first World Cup hat-trick of his career, adding yet another milestone to a resume already packed with records and achievements.

There was little sign of age catching up with him. Messi looked sharp from the opening whistle, dictating attacks, finding space between the lines and repeatedly troubling the Algerian defence. His opening goal set the tone for the evening, while the two that followed underlined his enduring ability to decide matches on the biggest stage.

For Argentina, it was the ideal start to their title defence. For the rest of the field, it was an early reminder that the reigning champions still possess the player capable of changing the course of any game. Messi completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute, sparking wild celebrations among the sea of Argentine supporters in Kansas City. As the crowd rose to salute him, the veteran forward once again showed that he remains at the heart of Argentina's World Cup ambitions.

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{{^usCountry}} Argentina vs Algeria Highlights The Lionel Messi Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Argentina vs Algeria Highlights The Lionel Messi Show {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Messi set the tone for the evening in the 17th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box, giving Argentina the lead in their opening match of the title defence. It was a goal that immediately lifted the atmosphere and reminded everyone that the captain remains capable of producing moments of brilliance on the biggest stage. Argentina carried that 1-0 advantage into the break, but Messi was far from finished. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Messi set the tone for the evening in the 17th minute with a stunning strike from outside the box, giving Argentina the lead in their opening match of the title defence. It was a goal that immediately lifted the atmosphere and reminded everyone that the captain remains capable of producing moments of brilliance on the biggest stage. Argentina carried that 1-0 advantage into the break, but Messi was far from finished. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The second half belonged entirely to him. He doubled Argentina's lead in the 60th minute with a simple finish from close range after a well-worked move before producing another moment of magic 16 minutes later. The veteran forward unleashed a superb effort to complete his hat-trick and put the result beyond doubt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second half belonged entirely to him. He doubled Argentina's lead in the 60th minute with a simple finish from close range after a well-worked move before producing another moment of magic 16 minutes later. The veteran forward unleashed a superb effort to complete his hat-trick and put the result beyond doubt. {{/usCountry}}

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At 38 years and 357 days old, Messi became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup match, surpassing the mark previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The achievement added yet another record to an already extraordinary career.

With the game effectively won, Messi was substituted in the 80th minute to a standing ovation from the crowd. By then, he had already settled the contest, and the decision made perfect sense with a long tournament still ahead and Argentina keen to manage their captain's workload carefully.

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