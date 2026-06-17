Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: ARG 1-0 ALG; Lionel Messi scores a banger in milestone game
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi has produced a moment worthy of the occasion, curling a stunning strike into the net to give the defending champions the lead.
- 12 Mins agoLionel Messi strikes!
- 21 Mins agoVAR saved Argentina!
- 24 Mins agoOffside flag denies Lionel Messi opener
- 27 Mins agoLautaro's header saved!
- 32 Mins agoKick off
- 38 Mins agoMessi and Argentina get thunderous reception!
- 48 Mins agoLionel Messi fit for opener!
- 58 Mins agoMahrez on the bench!
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoMessi first player to play 6 World Cups!
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoLautaro starts over Alvarez!
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoAlgeria starting line-up
- 1 Hr 27 Mins agoArgentina starting line-up!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The opening 10 minutes have been packed with drama, with both sides seeing goals ruled out for offside. Lionel Messi was the first to have his celebrations cut short after finding the net for Argentina, only for the flag to go up and the effort to be disallowed. Algeria then thought they had taken a shock lead at the other end, but VAR came to Argentina's rescue, confirming an offside infringement in the build-up. It has been a lively start to the contest, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating early problems, even if the scoreline remains unchanged....Read More
There had been some concern over Messi's fitness after he managed a minor hamstring issue in the lead-up to the tournament, but those doubts have eased. The 38-year-old has been named in Argentina's starting line-up and appears ready to lead from the front once again. This World Cup presents a new challenge for Argentina. In 2022, they arrived with the goal of ending a long wait for the trophy. This time, they carry the burden of defending it. As the team's most experienced player and a veteran of six World Cups, Messi remains central to Argentina's ambitions. His leadership, creativity and ability to deliver in decisive moments will once again be crucial as the holders begin their quest for back-to-back world titles.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Messi remains the ultimate match-winner!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: The players are back in the middle after the hydration break, and the first 26 minutes of the game belonged to the GOAT Lionel Messi. He scored a banger here to help Argentina take a 1-0 lead in their first match of the title defence.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi strikes!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi with an absolute banger to open the scoring for Argentina here. The GOAT has arrived at the World Cup in style, and he is hungry to go back-to-back. Sensational from outside the box, as Enzo did get some glove on it, but it was too powerful to stop that goal. ARG 1-0 ALG 17'
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: VAR saves Argentina!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Algeria stun Argentina with an early goal in the 8th minute of the game. Fares Chaibi with a clinical finish as Alegria turn the tables. WAIT A MINUTE! VAR intervenes, and it's an offside. The Argentine fans erupted in joy after the offside call. ARG 0-0 ALG 10'
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Offside flag denies Lionel Messi opener
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi gets past the Algerian goalkeeper here, but wait a minute, it's an offside by the slimmest of margins. Excellent finish from Messi, which is a good sign for Argentina here in the initial minutes of the game. ARG 0-0 ALG 6'
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lautaro's header saved!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Algeria aren't looking afraid of the defending champions and started on a positive note. Meanwhile, Argentina are also confident with its approach as Lionel Messi plays the free role. Lautaro Martinez made an attempt on goal with a header but was denied. ARG 0-0 ALG 4'
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Kick off
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Kick off at Kansas City Stadium!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Messi and Argentina get thunderous reception!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: The players of both teams emerge from the tunnel, with Lionel Messi leading Argentina onto the pitch. The defending world champions receive a thunderous reception from the crowd as they step out for the start of their World Cup title defence. The atmosphere is electric, with fans roaring their approval as Messi and his teammates take their places for the much-anticipated opener.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi fit for opener!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Any concerns over Lionel Messi's fitness were eased in Argentina's final warm-up match before the World Cup. The captain came off the bench against Iceland last week and made an immediate impact, getting on the scoresheet shortly after his introduction. More importantly for Argentina, he completed his minutes without any apparent discomfort, providing a positive sign after managing a minor hamstring issue in the build-up to the tournament.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Mahrez on the bench!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: One of the biggest talking points from Algeria's team selection is the absence of Riyad Mahrez from the starting XI. The veteran winger has been named on the bench, with Anis Hadj Moussa preferred from the outset for the World Cup opener against Argentina.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Messi first player to play 6 World Cups!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi added another remarkable milestone to his career by becoming the first player in football history to feature in six different FIFA World Cups. The Argentina captain achieved the feat in his 200th senior appearance for the national team, further cementing his place among the game's all-time greats. From his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 to leading Argentina as defending champions in 2026, Messi's journey has spanned two decades and several generations of footballers.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Lautaro starts over Alvarez!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: A notable selection call from Lionel Scaloni for Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria is the decision to start Lautaro Martinez ahead of Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid forward had been a fitness concern after suffering an ankle injury in the build-up to the tournament, but Scaloni confirmed before the match that Alvarez was available for selection. Despite that, the Argentina coach opted to go with Martinez as the focal point of the attack, leaving Alvarez among the substitutes. The decision underlines Scaloni's faith in Martinez's recent form and gives the Inter Milan striker the chance to lead the line alongside Lionel Messi as the defending champions begin their campaign.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Algeria starting line-up
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: Algeria starting line-up - Luca Zidane; Aissa Mandi, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rafik Belghali, Ramy Bensebaini; Fares Chaibi, Hicham Boudaoui, Nabil Bentaleb; Ibrahim Maza, Amine Gouiri, Anis Hadj Moussa.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina starting line-up!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina starting line-up - Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Argentina's World Cup match against Algeria.