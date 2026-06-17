Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup: ARG 1-0 ALG; Lionel Messi scores a banger in milestone game

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Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates

Argentina vs Algeria Live Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The opening 10 minutes have been packed with drama, with both sides seeing goals ruled out for offside. Lionel Messi was the first to have his celebrations cut short after finding the net for Argentina, only for the flag to go up and the effort to be disallowed. Algeria then thought they had taken a shock lead at the other end, but VAR came to Argentina's rescue, confirming an offside infringement in the build-up. It has been a lively start to the contest, with both teams showing attacking intent and creating early problems, even if the scoreline remains unchanged. There had been some concern over Messi's fitness after he managed a minor hamstring issue in the lead-up to the tournament, but those doubts have eased. The 38-year-old has been named in Argentina's starting line-up and appears ready to lead from the front once again. This World Cup presents a new challenge for Argentina. In 2022, they arrived with the goal of ending a long wait for the trophy. This time, they carry the burden of defending it. As the team's most experienced player and a veteran of six World Cups, Messi remains central to Argentina's ambitions. His leadership, creativity and ability to deliver in decisive moments will once again be crucial as the holders begin their quest for back-to-back world titles. ...Read More

There had been some concern over Messi's fitness after he managed a minor hamstring issue in the lead-up to the tournament, but those doubts have eased. The 38-year-old has been named in Argentina's starting line-up and appears ready to lead from the front once again. This World Cup presents a new challenge for Argentina. In 2022, they arrived with the goal of ending a long wait for the trophy. This time, they carry the burden of defending it. As the team's most experienced player and a veteran of six World Cups, Messi remains central to Argentina's ambitions. His leadership, creativity and ability to deliver in decisive moments will once again be crucial as the holders begin their quest for back-to-back world titles.