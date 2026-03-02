Lionel Messi equals Pele with jaw-dropping free-kick, closes in on 900-goal milestone to outpace Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi once again proved age is just a number, driving Inter Miami CF to a stirring comeback win over Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer. With his side chasing the game, Messi stepped up in trademark fashion, bending in a stunning free kick before producing another sublime finish to seal a 4-2 triumph.

He found the net in the 57th minute to spark the revival and struck again deep into stoppage time to put the contest beyond doubt. The brace continued his remarkable record against Orlando, taking his tally to eight goals in five encounters across competitions. Far from easing off, Messi looks as sharp and decisive as ever.

Messi sealed the contest in the 90th minute, curling a close-range free kick around the wall and inside the left post to hand Inter Miami CF a decisive two-goal advantage. The effort was the 70th free-kick goal of his career, drawing him level with Pele on that mark.