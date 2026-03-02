Lionel Messi equals Pele with jaw-dropping free-kick, closes in on 900-goal milestone to outpace Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi once again proved age is just a number, driving Inter Miami CF to a stirring comeback win over Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer. With his side chasing the game, Messi stepped up in trademark fashion, bending in a stunning free kick before producing another sublime finish to seal a 4-2 triumph.
He found the net in the 57th minute to spark the revival and struck again deep into stoppage time to put the contest beyond doubt. The brace continued his remarkable record against Orlando, taking his tally to eight goals in five encounters across competitions. Far from easing off, Messi looks as sharp and decisive as ever.
Messi sealed the contest in the 90th minute, curling a close-range free kick around the wall and inside the left post to hand Inter Miami CF a decisive two-goal advantage. The effort was the 70th free-kick goal of his career, drawing him level with Pele on that mark.
The brace lifted Messi’s overall tally to 898 career goals, leaving him just two short of the 900 milestone. With the rate at which he continues to score, he now has a genuine opportunity to become the fastest player in history to reach 900 goals, adding yet another remarkable chapter to his record-breaking journey. Cristiano Ronaldo reached the 900-goal milestone in 1,238 official matches for club and country. While Messi has currently played 1139 matches and looking all set to break his arch-rivals' record.
Inter Miami's stunning comeback
Earlier, Orlando City SC seized control early, doubling their advantage when right back Griffin Dorsey burst forward on a powerful run and squared the ball for Argentine forward Martín Ojeda, who finished clinically to make it 2-0.
The contest, however, flipped after the interval. Substitute Mateo Silvetti ignited the comeback in the 49th minute, unleashing a stunning strike from 25 yards that gave Inter Miami CF renewed belief. Eight minutes later, Lionel Messi restored parity, collecting possession on the edge of the box before whipping a precise left-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.
Messi then turned provider in the 85th minute, slipping a clever pass into the path of Telasco Segovia, who calmly tucked home to put Miami ahead. The Argentine capped the turnaround moments later, drilling a low free kick from distance that crept under Crépeau to seal a remarkable 4-2 victory.