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‘Lionel Messi fully capable of winning it again’: Dembele issues huge warning to FIFA World Cup 2026 title contenders

Argentina open their campaign on June 17, taking on Group J opponents Algeria, before facing Austria and Jordan.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 06:47 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Ousmane Dembele has backed former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi to lead Argentina to a successful title defence at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup. Messi, who is 38, will be featuring in his sixth World Cup. This will also probably be his last, and another title could make him the greatest-ever player in modern football.

Lionel Messi will feature in his sixth World Cup.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Dembele, who is expected to be one of France's star performers, is fresh from helping PSG to their second-straight UCL title.

Also Read: Will Neymar play in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener? Latest injury update ahead of Morocco clash

‘Of course, he can win any trophy possible’: Ousmane Dembele

Speaking to Marca ahead of France's opener against Senegal, Dembele pointed out Messi's threat and the impact he has for Argentina on the field.

"Of course, he can win any trophy possible. I already saw what he could do during my time in Barcelona," he said.

"That doesn't change a thing. He is the best I've ever seen, the best that has ever been seen in football. He remains incredibly dangerous. It's difficult to stop him even at 38. He might be that age, but he will always have those qualities. We will have to be careful with him because he is fully capable of winning it again," he added.

 
lionel messi ousmane dembele fifa world cup
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Football / ‘Lionel Messi fully capable of winning it again’: Dembele issues huge warning to FIFA World Cup 2026 title contenders
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