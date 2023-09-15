'Lionel Messi like Roger Federer, can do things Cristiano Ronaldo can't do': Daniil Medvedev makes colossal statement

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev is the latest athlete to have weighed in on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The World Number 3 has equated Lionel Messi with Roger Federer, claiming the Argentina captain does some things that Ronaldo can never do. Messi, one of the greatest to have ever played the game, has accomplished everything there's in football after his heroics during the Qatar World Cup last year.

Asked about his opinion on the age-old Messi-Ronaldo debate, Medvedev threw his weight behind the Argentine. The tennis star said that much like Federer on the tennis court, Messi also does things on the football pitch that Ronaldo cannot.

“Messi or Ronaldo? I respect both. It’s just that Leo does things with the ball that Cristiano can’t do. Messi is a bit like Federer. You can’t understand how they do it,” he said.

This isn't the first time Messi has been compared to Federer. In fact, along the same lines, fans have often drawn a parallel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev, who is a big Bayern Munich fan, is never shy of making his views on football known to the world. His latest remarks have set the ball rolling for a debate on social media among the Ronaldo-Messi fans.

"And that’s who you call GOATs. There will never be another Messi or Federer ever," said a fan.

"That sets them apart. There may be GOATS but those two (Messi & Federer) are exceptional. They are both ‘exemplary’, gods of their sports," wrote another fan.

"Accurate assessment Federer and Messi...they do the unthinkable," read another comment in favour of Medvedev's statement.

But not everyone was amused.

"Messi is great but he’s currently playing in the league with plumbers and electricians," wrote another social media user.

Another fan shared a GIF of the Portuguese star and asked, “Who?”

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev lost to Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final of the US Open 2023. The world number 3 was no match to the Serbian ace, losing 6-3, 7-6, 6-3. With that, Djokovic also earned his 24th Grand Slam title, the most in the open era by any player.

Both Ronaldo and Messi were part of their respective national squads during the recently concluded international break. While Portugal are taking part in qualifiers for the Euro 2024, Argentina have started their campaign for the 2026 World Cup qualification.

Lionel Messi came up with a brilliant show last season to stake his claim for an eighth Ballon d’Or trophy. The Inter Miami superstar guided Argentina to a historic FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last year. Messi registered 42 goals, 26 assists and won the FIFA World Cup, along with Ligue 1 and Trophee des Champions during the last campaign.

