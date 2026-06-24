Lionel Messi’s magic and Argentina’s masterplan: Sandesh Jhingan breaks down champions’ World Cup dominance - Exclusive

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has exploded into life, with some of the biggest names in football already making their mark. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have produced eye-catching performances, and Cristiano Ronaldo has now joined the party with a clinical display against Uzbekistan. The tournament has exceeded expectations despite doubts about the expansion to a 48-team format. The performances of teams like Cape Verde, Japan, Egypt and several lower-ranked nations have added fresh excitement and shown that the new structure can deliver competitive football.

Sandesh Jhingan talks about Argentina’s unstoppable World Cup charge. (AP and X Images)

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India football star Sandesh Jhingan, who is part of the Zee5 expert panel for the FIFA World Cup, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about the tournament so far. He shared his thoughts on Argentina’s impressive title defence, Messi’s sensational start with five goals in two games, Mbappe’s continued World Cup brilliance, and the ongoing debate surrounding Ronaldo.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Let’s start with the biggest talking point - Lionel Messi. At 39, he continues to produce incredible numbers, including hat-tricks and braces. How remarkable it is to see him still performing at this level on the biggest stage?

I think it’s incredible, first of all, to have that longevity and that consistency to keep doing well. Being an athlete myself, the hardest thing to do, or the greatest talent you can have, is to have that consistency, performing at such a high level in the best way you can and having the longevity with it. And what he has done is incredible. I said on the show yesterday that we are fortunate that we, at least I and everyone like you as well, have seen his whole career in front of our eyes, and it’s brilliant. I saw a visual yesterday when I was doing the show for Zee. There was a lady who was 100 years old. And I have this feeling because I have experienced it myself: when you watch Messi, it gives you that feeling of being a kid. So that 100-year-old lady yesterday must have felt like a 10-year-old watching him play. He gives you that kind of joy, and it is incredible, just a joy to watch him.

Argentina have been rock solid defensively, yet to concede a goal, with players showing immense commitment and putting their bodies on the line. What has impressed you most about their defensive organisation and mentality?

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{{^usCountry}} The reason Messi is doing so well is because the team's shape and compactness are so good. A lot of credit goes to Argentina’s coaching staff. The best coaches adapt their tactics around the players they have rather than forcing their own ideas. Argentina have been brilliant in the way they manage games - sometimes sitting deep, sometimes staying in a mid-block, but always being organised and prepared. That structure gives Messi the freedom to operate higher up the pitch and make the difference. The defenders and midfielders know their job is to win the ball back and get it to Messi because they trust that he can create something special. That belief gives the whole team confidence. Lautaro Martinez was everywhere against Austria - helping defensively, creating, and making runs across the pitch. However, there has been criticism that Argentina’s strikers haven’t scored enough and that the team relies heavily on Lionel Messi. What’s your take on that? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reason Messi is doing so well is because the team's shape and compactness are so good. A lot of credit goes to Argentina’s coaching staff. The best coaches adapt their tactics around the players they have rather than forcing their own ideas. Argentina have been brilliant in the way they manage games - sometimes sitting deep, sometimes staying in a mid-block, but always being organised and prepared. That structure gives Messi the freedom to operate higher up the pitch and make the difference. The defenders and midfielders know their job is to win the ball back and get it to Messi because they trust that he can create something special. That belief gives the whole team confidence. Lautaro Martinez was everywhere against Austria - helping defensively, creating, and making runs across the pitch. However, there has been criticism that Argentina’s strikers haven’t scored enough and that the team relies heavily on Lionel Messi. What’s your take on that? {{/usCountry}}

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That’s how you have to look at football. If I’m an Argentine player or a fan, I wouldn’t mind being called reliant on Messi as long as the team is winning. But the reality is Argentina are not just dependent on him; they are built on a strong system. Their organisation, defensive discipline, and ability to stay compact are just as important. They know when to sit back, how to hunt the ball together, and how to create the right conditions for Messi and the other attacking players to decide games. At the end of the day, they are winning consistently and have already reached the next stage. A lot of credit goes to the coaching staff for creating a system where everyone understands their role.

Kylian Mbappe has built a reputation for delivering in major tournaments, especially at the World Cup. Do you think he has already established himself among the greatest players in World Cup history?

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With his goals and his numbers, it’s incredible. I think he’s 27, 28 right now. What he has achieved is mind-blowing, but still, I think in his own mind, he knows he has a long way to go. How do you put him in that bracket, because everyone will have that judgment with Messi and Ronaldo now, because they are the pillars, or they are the standard. It’s up to him if he can maintain this, because what Messi and Ronaldo did in the past 20-odd years is unbelievable. But Mbappe has all the credentials; he has all the qualities to do it. It’s up to him how motivated he can stay and how fit he can stay. Also, I’ve noticed whenever the World Cup is there, that guy just brings an extra level. The 2022 World Cup or the 2018 one. That’s the sign of a big player. When they come on the big stage, they kind of get that extra edge in them.

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Kylian Mbappe has been in terrific form this World Cup.

Lamine Yamal hasn’t started every game or played full matches yet, but he has already made a significant impact. From a defender’s perspective, how difficult is it to deal with a player like him in one-on-one situations when his first instinct is always to take on the defender?

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If you’re in a one-on-one situation with Lamine, most of the time he’s going to get past you because that’s his biggest quality. He’s one of those players you pay to watch because he brings so much joy to the game. But as a defender, the wrong approach is to think only about stopping him one-on-one.

You can defend a striker or winger perfectly for 90 minutes, but one shot, one deflection, and the headlines say he won the battle. For me, the focus has to be on reducing those chances. My job is to keep the team compact, limit the space he receives in, and cut the supply. That means the midfielders have to press, the forwards have to press, and the defensive line has to stay high. Of course, he will get opportunities, but the aim is to minimise them rather than think you can win every single duel against him.

What’s your take on the debate around Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he should be benched because of his age and recent form?

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I think the debate that is there right now, I’m going to give a bold statement, but all this debate is from the ones who never played professional football, or in case who never played much of it professionally. You can have your own opinions, but at the end of the day, it’s Martinez who decides. He’s the head coach. If he thinks he’s good enough, he will play. But that’s one thing Ronaldo will always carry, and even Messi also, there’s so much spotlight on them, especially the ones you always compare with. If they are scoring and you don’t score in a game, they will always bring all these things out: his age, this, that. But if you see him at the club level, he scored a lot, I think he was the top scorer in the Saudi league. And he scored many goals in the qualifiers, also. But people tend to forget that and just pinpoint.

Who do you see as the current favourite for the Golden Boot?

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I think it could be between Messi and Mbappe. I think it’s still an early stage, two games, but Messi has a very healthy lead now with five goals. Even Haaland, it’s all three of the biggest names which people wanted to score. I think today Ronaldo will kind of open his account as well in a big way because they always notice whenever there’s a lot of doubt around him, he’s someone who steps up and kind of shuts those critics up. So it’s going to be a tight race. Messi is there, Mbappe is there, Haaland is there, and it’s good for us to watch. More goals, more fun, more excitement.

Which team would you put your money on to go all the way in this tournament?

I’m going to be biased. I’m going to root for Japan. I hope they make it. But of course, Argentina and all are there. But I’m going to be biased, going for an Asian team, so I’ll say Japan. I want them to go as high as they can.